One of my favorite things about being in a relationship is the fact that I can get such an immense sense of comfort from doing something as simple as just holding my my boyfriend's hand. Unfortunately, if I was in the royal family, this wouldn't always be possible. You see, the royals tend to look down upon any form of PDA. But our favorite newlyweds are breaking the tradition. In fact, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands just recently at Prince Louis's christening.

OK, let me fill you in a little on the backstory of this whole "no PDA" thing. It all started with Prince Harry's grandma. AKA, you know, Queen Elizabeth. Casual. Basically, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have never never been big PDA people and, out of respect to them, the rest of the royal fam has decided to follow suit. "The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals," body language expert Robin Kermode explains to the Daily Mail.

That's why you'll never really see Prince William and Kate Middleton holding hands. Similarly, you'll also never really see Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, physically touching each other in public.

Loving looks are still a go! But see? No touching.

Seriously... no touching at all. A little gossiping, sure! But no touching.

After The Sun released a video of Meghan getting rejected when she reached out for Prince Harry's hand during the Young Leaders Reception at Buckingham Palace, fans of the newlyweds started getting worried that, perhaps, they were also going to start complying with the family's unwritten rule against PDA.

But, luckily, their body language at Prince Louis's christening proves the two still aren't afraid to hold hands every now and then.

Watch the video to see them walking hand-in-hand as they follow Kate, William and their baby nephew.

While the other members of the royal family are not publicly displaying any form of physical affection to their spouses throughout the video, Harry and Meghan look comfortable and happy as can be holding hands.

Yes, their choice to hold hands is definitely out of the norm for a royal couple, but it's not actually breaking any rules. So don't worry. Harry's grandma can't get too mad at him.

"While Prince Harry and Meghan holding hands is atypical for royal engagements, it is a seemingly welcomed gesture to show unity and celebration of their engagement period," royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People. "There is no protocol that says they can not show affection on official engagements, and this gesture makes them relatable and lovable to the public."

The christening isn't the first time the couple has decided to break from tradition and show a little light PDA. Actually, at their first public appearance as a married couple at Prince Charles' 70th birthday party, Meghan made quite statement by sexily rubbing her hand up and down her husband's back.

I mean, check out their body language in this video. If that doesn't count as PDA then IDK what does.

In her analysis of the video for Elite Daily, Traci Brown, author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence noted, "I haven't really seen her do that since she's been part of the royal group. That seems to be markedly different. You know she wasn't right next to the queen when she was doing that and I doubt she would have."

It's worth mentioning that when Harry denied Meghan that time she tried to hold his hand, they were right next to his grandma. So... maybe Brown has a point. Maybe PDA is something the royal couple will only be doing out of the Queen's sight. Whatever works!

