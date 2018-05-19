I don't know about you guys, but man, this royal wedding is really tugging on my heartstrings. As the days to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day have winded down, there's been a lot to take in, whether it's the super emotional meaning behind Markle's ring or Harry's heartwarming comments about his bride. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Prince Charles' response to walking Meghan Markle down the aisle that's a real tear-jearker.

According to People, on May 19, Prince Charles shared some heartfelt words in honor of the royal couple at their wedding reception — which was hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle — just moments after he walked Markle down the aisle. One of the guests who attended the gathering told the publication, “[Prince Charles said he was very pleased to be asked [to walk Meghan down the aisle] and happy to help out."

Overall, the insider said, “Charles gave a brilliant speech,” adding, “Harry was very emotional.” And as for Markle's reaction to Charles walking her down the aisle, a royal source previously said it was a dream come true for the former Suits actress. “It was Meghan’s wish and she is grateful for the Prince of Wales to be doing it," the insider stated.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In recent days, there's been quite a bit of back-and-forth over who would actually walk Markle down the aisle, but on Friday, May 18, the Kensington Palace officially announced that Charles would be escorting her down the aisle. Meghan originally planned on having her father, Thomas Markle, do the honor, however, the plans apparently went south after he was blasted by The Daily Mail for staging photos that showed him preparing for the wedding for profit. On top of that, he also reportedly suffered a heart attack just days before the wedding.

Following Thomas' health scare, Markle announced via the Kensington Palace that he'd unfortunately be missing out on her wedding altogether to focus on getting better. The statement read:

Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special with you on Saturday.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And as far as her father's photo scandal goes, all appears to be well, as he explained to TMZ on May 14 that he only posed for the photos due to mounting pressure from the media. The outlet reported:

He meant no harm to Meghan or the Royal Family when he made a deal to allow a photo agency to take pics of him getting ready for the wedding. He says he had a reason and it was not principally about money... Over the last year he's been ambushed by paparazzi who have photographed him in the most unflattering circumstances ... buying beer, looking disheveled and reclusive. He's especially upset that they made him look like a lush.

More to come.