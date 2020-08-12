When you're in a new relationship, meeting the parents is kind of a big deal. But when you're dating a member of the royal family? Well, it's an even bigger deal. For years, Sussex stans have wondered how Prince Harry's father and stepmother reacted when they met his now-wife — and fortunately, the new biography Finding Freedom reveals what Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles reportedly thought about Meghan Markle upon that introduction. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Charles and Camilla for comment on the book's claims about the family and did not hear back in time for publication; reps for Harry and Meghan said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”)

Considering that Charles sweetly walked Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day, it's safe to say that the Prince of Wales appears to approve of her. But, if you were looking for further proof that he's a fan of his daughter-in-law, here's a pretty convincing excerpt from Finding Freedom:

A friend of Charles’ said that the Prince of Wales had ‘taken a real shine to Meghan. She’s a sassy, confident, beautiful America. He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright, and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship. Charles liked Meghan’s energy. ‘The Prince of Wales has always been fond of people from the Arts, like Emma Thompson, who he’s been mates with for years,’ another source said. ‘Meghan ticks the boxes. Most of all she’s married to his most beloved youngest son and made him whole. Charles takes enormous delight and pleasure in that.

That said, according to Finding Freedom, Prince Charles was reportedly "disappointed" when Harry publicly confirmed his relationship with Meghan — not because he had an issue with them dating, but because the Palace's statement took media attention away from his and Camilla's official tour of the Middle East. On November 8, 2016, the Palace released a statement that condemned the press for subjecting her to "abuse and harassment." Scobie and Durand claim that Charles only had 20 minutes notice about Harry's plans to release the statement. Charles reportedly "understood" that the situation with Meghan had "reached a tipping point" — but knew that statement would be such a bombshell that it overshadowed his own news about the tour, which his team at Clarence House had been working on for months.

Even if he was peeved about the timing of their announcement, Scobie and Durand claim Charles and Camilla were reportedly committed to making sure Meghan felt supported in the spotlight. "Perhaps Camilla understood her husband’s need for family connection, because in the early days she and Charles made sure Meghan felt supported as she navigated the ups and downs of life in the public eye," they wrote in their book. "Both had been reassuring and sympathetic in those difficult moments before the wedding.”

Queen Elizabeth reportedly also took an immediate liking to Meghan. As Scobie and Durand describe their first meeting, "The conversation flowed naturally before Meghan had to leave — a full 10 minutes after their one-hour time slot. The Queen, arguably the busiest woman in the country, never ran over schedule. It was a good sign.”

“The Queen had a level of confidence in Meghan, because as a Palace source shared, ‘she handles these situations flawlessly because she’s always well prepared and respectful," they continued. "She’s very clever and good at understanding what’s required.”

I think it's safe to say Meghan was reportedly a hit with the royal family.