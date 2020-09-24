It's official: There are more lies to uncover. The HBO Max spinoff of Pretty Little Liars, titled Original Sin, is coming soon, and sounds like it's going to be filled with some juicy drama. News of the reboot first broke a couple weeks ago, when The Hollywood Reporter announced a star-studded team was behind the new series. Riverdale producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring will be bringing Original Sin to life, so the new series is pretty much guaranteed to have all the twists and turns of your current favorite teen dramas. Just like the original Pretty Little Liars series, Original Sin is based on the series of books by Sara Shepard. (It looks like I. Marlene King, who created the original series for TV, will not be a part of this new one.)

Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring said in a joint statement about the new show:

We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different. So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Plot

According to Variety, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will be a "dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama.” The series is set in the blue-collar town of Millwood, 20 years after a series of tragic events nearly ripped the town apart. A group of teen girls from all different social circles must come together to reckon with the "original sin" of their parents. The new series will introduce audiences to a whole new group of liars, and all kinds of new secrets.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Cast

No official casting announcements have been made yet. But, since the new series exists within the Pretty Little Liars universe, there's always a chance some Pretty Little Liars stars from the original series, like Lucy Hale or Shay Mitchell, could drop in.

'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Trailer

Since the project was just announced, there is no official trailer for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin just yet. But, you can check this spot for more updates on the new series as they come.