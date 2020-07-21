Post Malone's Zodiac Sign Makes Him A Sensitive & Supportive Partner

If you had to guess Post Malone's zodiac sign, I have a feeling "Cancer" wouldn't be your first guess. Despite the major party boy vibes he gives off (I mean, he has an album called Beerbongs & Bentleys, guys), Austin Richard Post — or, as he's better known, Post Malone — was born on July 4, which makes him one of the most ~emotional~ signs of the zodiac. Cancers are known for loving with all their hearts and seeking relationships that last, and as a Cancer, Posty is likely someone who's not afraid to fall deep.

Cancers may be a bit prickly on the outside, but at heart, they tend to be pretty vulnerable individuals. Post Malone certainly exudes Big Cancer Energy with his many prominent tattoos, which — according to him — act like a shield. When asked by GQ in March 2020 about his wild fashion and face tattoos, Posty admitted "it does maybe come from a place of insecurity," later adding, "...I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there ... and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance." It's no wonder Cancers love reassurance, especially when it comes from their partners.

As well as being vulnerable, Cancers are majorly emosh. You may not think it to look at him, but Post Malone is a sensitive guy. As he told the Polish news outlet NewOnce in Nov. 2017, "...whenever I want to cry — whenever I want to sit down and have a nice cry — I'll listen to some, like, Bob Dylan." The rapper isn't afraid to tap into his emotions, both in his music and in his daily life, and he confessed to GQ he often feels sad for no particular reason. "Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f*ckin' day," he said, adding, "...it has to do with something predisposed in you." It's called being a Cancer, my friend.

While shy, self-conscious, and sensitive, Cancers are also loyal AF, and they always support the people they love. Though very private about his dating life, Posty revealed back March 2019 he was seeing someone at the time, and he asked fans to show his mystery boo some respect. "To the people trying to dig so f*cking hard to try and get me to leave my girl, y'all ain't real fans and it needs to stop," he tweeted. Those born under Cancer are extraordinarily protective, and when someone messes with their SO, they don't hold back. Cancers are caretakers at heart, and when they love someone, they see it as their duty to keep that person safe.

When you date a Cancer, keep in mind that — beneath their self-deprecation and sarcasm — they're far more fragile than you realize. Here's hoping Post Malone finds a partner who appreciates his tender soul and unwavering loyalty.