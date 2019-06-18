'Pose' Season 3 Is Officially Happening, So Get Ready For More Ballroom

Producer Ryan Murphy seems to have solidified his latest series on FX, Pose, as a bonafide hit. The show first premiered back in the summer of 2018, but, despite critical acclaim, had trouble breaking through in a crowded entertainment landscape. But these last six months have seen a significant shift. Star Billy Porter has become a household name in fashion, pushing awareness of the show forward, and Season 1 landed on Netflix just in time for viewers to watch it all ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Now Pose Season 3 is officially happening as the show scores an early renewal ahead of Season 2 Episode 2.

Pose is not the first show to use a timely arrival on Netflix to its advantage to help promote a second season. Riverdale famously had a 400% gain in teen and 20-something audience for the Season 2 premiere after the first season spent all summer on Netflix and became a cult-like hit among the high school and college crowds on break. Though Pose's numbers didn't rise quite that much, it was more than enough for FX to feel like it has a hit on its hands, especially with critics once again praising the series for its frank depiction of the AIDS crisis, among other things.

This is also one of the first renewals for FX since Disney took over the 20th Century Fox family of networks as part of the merger in March of 2019, and comes as a sign to fans of the network that perhaps the House of Mouse won't attempt to mess with success.

This was a significant concern before the merger completion. Murphy actually cited Disney's takeover as one of the reasons he was leaving his two-decades-and-counting partnership with the network and signing with Netflix.

At least for now, it seems viewers should not be worried Disney will not be comfortable with shows like Pose. FX chairman John Landgraf seemed pleased with the renewal. According to the press release, he said:

Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season. Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Pose is one of four shows from Murphy that FX still has on the air and only one of two currently in active development. (The other is American Horror Story.) FX still has the stalled out Feud and American Crime Story in various stages of preproduction for new seasons, but no word if and when work will begin on them.

Murphy's next two series will air on Netflix, with The Politician expected this fall, and Ratched to follow in 2020. Pose Season 2 airs on FX on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.