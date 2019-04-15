It should come as no surprise that one of the only things I love more than food is free food (obviously)... especially when it comes to something as luscious as a Popeyes biscuit. And you'll be happy to know that starting April 15, you will be able to get in on the buttery, flaky deliciousness for free. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — Popeyes and Postmates' new delivery partnership features free biscuits for a limited time, and as you could probably imagine, I am excited beyond belief.

On Monday, April 15, Popeyes and Postmates announced their new and exciting partnership, and understandably, I could not be more enthused. This means you'll be able to have their Southern-style fried chicken delivered right to your doorstep whenever you want, from over 2,000 Popeyes locations, according to the release. If you ask me, on-demand fried chicken is truly all I need in life.

However, convenient delivery somehow isn't the best part of this newfound partnership. The chain is celebrating it all in best way possible, by waiving the delivery fee on all orders, and most importantly by giving out free biscuits. According to the press release, all you have to do is use the promo code BISCUITS at checkout. This deal will be available from Monday, April 15 to Sunday, April 21.

Courtesy Of Postmates

OK I don't know about you, but I am literally panicking right now. This is seriously upping the ante for every early night in, late night out, and Sunday afternoon when I refuse to leave my bed. I am seriously thrilled.

Dan Mosher, the Senior Vice President and Merchant Lead of Postmates expressed pure excitement about the newfound partnership in the press release.

In the press release, Mosher said:

Over the years we’ve made hundreds of thousands of deliveries from POPEYES, so we are thrilled to officially partner and work closely with them to continue to drive growth. As the leader in on-demand that completes millions of deliveries per month, we are confident that we will do an incredible job serving such an iconic brand.

Camila Kataguiri who works for Popeyes' Digital Marketing team said the chain is looking to further connect to their customers, according to a press release. She continued, saying this is definitely a fun way to get consumers excited about the brand's New Orleans-inspired menu.

According to the press release, Kataguiri said:

We’re always looking for new ways to connect our customers with our New Orleans inspired menu. Now, we are excited to satisfy guests’ cravings wherever they may be by joining forces with Postmates and its expansive on-demand delivery capability.

I'm generally pretty lazy, so it comes as kind of a blessing that ordering from participating Popeyes locations is super easy. All you have to do is logon to Postmates' website or download the Postmates app through the Apple Store or from the Google Play Store. From there, you can subscribe to Postmates Unlimited for free delivery for $7.99 per month or you can pay as you go. It sounds kind of ideal, if you ask me.

WOW, a lot is happening at Popeyes right now, and if you couldn't tell, I am so hyped. Fingers crossed they're still offering their famous Banana Pudding Parfaits when you place your order, but if not, those free biscuits will definitely tide you over.