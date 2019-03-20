Whenever I think about Popeyes, the first thing that comes to my mind is chicken. I mean, let's face it: The company's menu showcases a ton of delicious fried options, but it looks like its dessert menu is about to have a moment in the spotlight. That's because Popeyes is selling banana pudding for a limited time, and it sounds like the restaurant's tastiest dessert yet. The sweet selection, which is officially called the Banana Pudding Parfait, is now available — but it won't be around forever.

That's right: Popeyes' Banana Pudding Parfait is only available for a limited time as of March 20, so get it while you can. According to the company, it's currently available at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen locations nationwide, so go ahead and visit your local restaurant and dig in. In order to find your local Popeyes, head to the company's official website and locate the search box in the upper righthand corner of the page. When you see it, type your location in and hit the search button. Then, a list of local Popeye restaurants will populate on your screen.

Before you head to your local spot in pursuit of the Banana Pudding Parfait, you'll probably want to know what it's made of. Once you find those details out, I'm sure you'll want a spoonful ASAP.

Courtesy of Popeyes

Let's take it from the bottom of the cup. According to Popeyes, the Banana Pudding Parfait starts with a "buttery" vanilla cookie crumb crust (as seen in the photo above). Then, banana pudding is poured on top of the crust, followed by whipped cream and vanilla cookie crumbs. After that, the entire parfait is topped off with a vanilla wafer cookie. Can you imagine digging your spoon into those sweet layers? I'm getting hungry for dessert just thinking about it.

Here, take another look at the Banana Pudding Parfait and let all of those layers sink in.

Courtesy of Popeyes

As someone who loves banana-flavored desserts, I'm excited to give this a try. If you're excited, too, you might be wondering how much money Popeyes' Banana Pudding Parfait will cost you. According to the company, the selection is being sold for a recommended price of $1.79. However, that price might vary by location, so keep that in mind before you visit your closest restaurant.

In fact, you can always call your nearby Popeyes in advance and see how much they're selling the parfait for. In order to do that, visit the company's official website and locate your nearest restaurant. (You can do so by entering your location in the upper righthand corner of the screen again.) When your local spots appear on the web page, their phone numbers should be listed beneath them. Go ahead and give your go-to Popeyes a call and inquire about the Banana Pudding Parfait.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As you probably know, Popeyes' Banana Pudding Parfait isn't the only tasty dessert on its menu. According to the company's website, you can also opt for Cinnamon Apple Pie, Mardi Gras Cheesecake, or Pecan Pie. To be honest, they all sound delicious, and I'd really love a scoop of each.