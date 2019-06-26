Popeyes' New Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers Are Here To Up Your Wings Game

As a big fan of wings, I've always thought that ranch is the undisputed GOAT when it comes to dipping sauces. That is, until I learned about Popeyes' new Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers, which promises to coat each fried morsel of crispy chicken in a creamy tangy and cheesy mixture. Ready your tastebuds, because your summer wings spread is about to be so fire.

Starting on Monday, June 24, Popeyes is bringing the dipping sauce combo you never knew you needed in your life to locations nationwide for a limited time, according to press materials. For just $5, you can walk away with half a dozen of Popeyes' crispy fried boneless wings, your choice of one of the retailer's eleven sides, one of Popeyes flaky buttery biscuits, and a Parmesan Ranch Double Dipper. If you're wondering what exactly a Parmesan Ranch Double Dipper is, it's basically a dual-sided cup that encourages double dipping. After dunking your boneless wing into the side with buttermilk ranch dressing, you can dip it in the side filled with parmesan cheese crumbles before biting into what's sure to be a cheesy, tangy creation. In my honest opinion, there are only a few things in life that couldn't be improved upon with some parmesan cheese and ranch dressing, and your go-to boneless wings are not one of them.

After digging in to this savory spread, you'll probably be looking to finish up your meal with something sweet. According to press materials, Popeyes will also be rolling out a dessert that expertly combines peanut butter and banana into one tasty confection. According to a Popeyes rep, the outer graham cracker shell will feature notes of peanut butter, which will encase a "smooth banana Bavarian filling." On the top, the pie will be garnished with drizzles of chocolate as well as peanut butter-flavored candy chips.

Courtesy of Popeyes

The Peanut Butter Banana Pie will reportedly be available at participating locations through Aug. 25, so I'd definitely try a slice or two the next time you're at the Louisiana-based chain.

It's been a busy past couple of weeks for Popeyes, which memorably rolled out a Wingspan Box to celebrate the 2019 NBA Draft and their rumored pick, 18-year-old Zion Williamson.

Courtesy of Popeyes

At the time, the fast food retailer teased via press materials, "There's been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their No. 1 draft pick."

Considering that the New Orleans Pelicans were chosen to make the first overall pick of the evening, they rang in the occasion by offering 82 inches of crispy boneless wings, flaky biscuits, and hot fries for just $74.69 at the Canal Street location in New Orleans.

While you can't get this bad boy anymore (the Wingspan Box was only available for one night only on July 20 and only at that location), you can still make your own by ordering all the boneless wings that your body can handle. Plus, the best part is that you can now have all the Parmesan Ranch Double Dippers you could want to go along with it.