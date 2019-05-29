If you're a fan of Popeyes' Handcrafted Tenders selection, then I have great news for you. Popeyes' Hot Honey Crunch Tenders are back on the menu, which means you'll be able to enjoy their sweet-and-spicy taste once again. I say "once again" because these customer faves have already been on the menu — and if you're a frequent Popeyes customer, you might've already tried 'em. If you haven't, though, you'll be able to visit Popeyes and taste the highly-anticipated menu item that people have been craving.

Popeyes officially announced the comeback of the Hot Honey Crunch Tenders on Wednesday, May 29, telling customers that they're now available at restaurant locations for a limited time. But before you head to your local Popeyes in pursuit of the tenders, you probably want to know a little bit more about them (fair). Like the other options on Popeyes' Handcrafted Tenders menu, the Hot Honey Crunch Tenders are marinated in Louisiana seasonings. Then, they're hand-breaded and battered in a crispy "Southern-style" coating, per the company (YUM). The finishing touches, which make these tenders so delicious, are the Hot Honey Dust and the Red Hot Honey Sauce.

As someone who loves sweet-and-spicy everything, my mouth is watering.

Courtesy of Popeyes

If you agree, you might be wondering how you can order them. Thankfully, you can request a fulfilling (and cheap) special that'll totally satisfy your hunger. According to Popeyes, you can order a Hot Honey Crunch Tenders meal that includes three tenders, one Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuit, one side, and extra Red Hot Honey Sauce (because the more sauce the better).

Now, you're probably wondering how much that meal costs. According to Popeyes, its suggested retail price is $5. With that being said, decide how hungry you are before ordering your meal and take it from there. If you're in the mood for more than three tenders, go ahead and order a few meals. If you have leftovers, share the sweet-and-spicy snack with a friend.

If you'd rather try something else on the menu after ordering the Hot Honey Crunch Tenders, go ahead and check out all of the Handcrafted Tender selections. According to Popeyes' website, there are quiet a few options you can choose from. Some of those include the Mild Tenders, the Spicy Tenders, and the Blackened Tenders. Heck, you can even get a Chicken Po'Boy that features two Handcrafted Tenders on a baguette with mayo, lettuce, and pickles. (Again, YUM.)

Since you're probably nice and hungry by now (same), you might be wondering where your local Popeyes restaurant is. Thankfully, it's super easy to find out. First, go to Popeyes' website and head to the "FIND A POPEYES" section in the upper righthand corner of your screen. Then, enter your location information and hit the search button. After that, a map should appear on your screen with a list of nearby Popeyes locations.

If you're hoping to try the Hot Honey Crunch Tenders, I'd visit sooner than later. They'll only be available for a limited time, so it's probably best to order 'em while they're on the menu. I mean, it'd be a total bummer to show up for your favorite sweet-and-spicy snack to discover that they've taken another hiatus, right?