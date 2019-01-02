I don't know about you, but after the holiday season, I'm feeling a little, well, depleted. I've stretched myself thin by going to way too many Christmas parties, sitting through several family gatherings, and — of course — celebrating New Year's Eve, I've eaten myself into multiple food comas, gone out almost every night, and spent far too much money. Yikes. So, as you would probably imagine, I am definitely looking to get in on a little bit of down time. And if you are, too, Pizza Hut's half-off pizza deal through Jan. 8 is the best way to relax, and to save a little cash in the new year. Heck, I could definitely be down for this.

Whether your New Year's goal is to improve those budgeting skills, or if it's simply to set aside a little more time for yourself, Pizza Hut totally has you covered. That's right — the famously cheesy chain is currently offering 50 percent off pies online, and to be completely honest, it's absolutely everything I could ever want. Very few things can surpass the thought of having an entire pie to myself, and between you and me, I could go for one right about now. Sounds great to me.

If you think you might be down to get in on this glorious deal, start out by ordering a pizza pie on Pizza Hut's website or through the mobile app for carryout or delivery. The 50 percent off discount will be applied automatically at checkout, and keep in mind if you order delivery, delivery charges may apply. Get in on it soon, though — it's only available at participating locations nationwide, through Jan. 8, according to Chew Boom. It is — hands down — the cheesiest way to start the new year.

There is, however, a slight downside to this otherwise-magnificent discount. If you prefer a stuffed crust pie, you will still have to pay an extra $1.50 for that. Keep in mind that you'll still be getting half off the pie, though, so that really won't make too much of a dent in that wallet of yours. I'm still game.

You might remember when Pizza Hut brought back its Cheesy Bites Pizza in July 2018, but it was only around for a limited time. The chain first brought the illustrious crust to menus for a limited time back in 2006, and it temporarily returned in July 2018 for a few glorious weeks. If you never got a chance to try it, the crust is replaced with several warm, cheesy bites, which surround a large, eight-slice pizza. You can order it with any topping you'd like, and seriously, it's so, so good. Sadly, it's not around anymore, though, so you'll have to try it when it makes a comeback.

Whether you're looking to save a few bucks during these first few weeks of 2019, or if you simply want a little alone time, Pizza Hut is coming in clutch with this fabulous discount. Regardless of your topping preferences, you're sure to find your perfect 'za order. So, make sure to snag a cheap pie before time's up — you won't want to miss out on this.