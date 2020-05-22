While the graduating class of 2020 is participating in at-home celebrations and virtual parties, they can score a free bite. Pizza Hut is teaming up with America's dairy farmers to give graduates a meal to mark the milestone. Here's what to know about Pizza Hut's free pizza deal for 2020 graduates, so you can get yourself a pie to celebrate.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the giveaway, announcing the free pies on The Tonight Show on Thursday, May 21. Graduates and their families can score one pizza per rewards account for their parties and celebrations, and in total Pizza Hut and Dairy Management, Inc. are giving away 500,000 free pizzas to the class of 2020. To get one, you'll need to follow a few easy steps.

Go to www.pizzahut.com/gradparty and sign into your Huts Rewards account. If you don't have an account yet, you can sign up for one to get the deal. Once you're signed in, you'll receive a digital coupon for a free one-topping Medium Pizza in your rewards account. The coupon is good for a free one-topping Pizza Hut hand-tossed, Thin ‘N Crispy, or Original Pan pizza, but doesn't include stuffed crust. You will have through Thursday, June 4 to redeem your coupon online. You cannot redeem the coupon in-store. The deal is good for all U.S. Pizza Hut locations, but you must be 13 years or older and a U.S. citizen to receive the coupon.

If you don't see your coupon at first, make sure you're checking the "just for you" section of your rewards account. It may take a few moments to appear in your account.

While your coupon is redeemable through June 4, you'll want to score the free pizza offer before all 500,000 coupons are gone. Pizza Hut's end date for the coupon giveaway is at 11:59 p.m. CT, on Thursday, May 28, or while supplies last. Since it's likely Pizza Hut may run out of the coupons before the end date, you'll want to sign up ASAP to get one before they're gone.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

As of May 22, other deals at Pizza Hut include a $9.99 large pizza with up to three toppings and a $5 'N Up Lineup deal which gives you mix-and-match discounts for medium one-topping pizzas, breadsticks, boneless wings, and more when you buy 2 or more items.

Pizza Hut is offering a few ways to get your pizza safely. During online checkout, you can choose contactless delivery, carryout, or curbside pickup. To order from your local Pizza Hut according to the company's coronavirus policies, you'll want to keep up with how your local store is operating via the website or app.

When ordering delivery or takeout, as of May 11, guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you "pay online or on the phone when you order (if possible)," in order to avoid in-person contact. You should also make sure you're wearing a face covering when going out, and wash your hands immediately after you've brought home a takeout order.

To score your free pizza from Pizza Hut, make sure you login or create a Hut Rewards account by the deadline and get ready for a cheesy-good grad party.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.