Pizza Hut pies are delicious as they are, but they're even better with cheese-filled crust. I'm specifically talking about the company's Cheesy Bites Pizza, which features a crust that's made of cheese-filled bites that you can pull off and enjoy one by one. If you're familiar with the gooey delicacy, then you probably know that it's usually not available throughout the entire year. Instead, it makes limited-time debuts every now and then — and it looks like it's time for another. That's right: Pizza Hut's Cheesy Bites are back for summer 2019, which means you can dive into your fave dish once again.

Pizza Hut announced the return of Cheesy Bites Pizza in a tweet on Monday, June 17, saying that "CHEESY BITES IS BACK." In return, customers showed their excitement online with tweets about the reoccurring dish. I say "reoccurring" because, again, this isn't the first time Cheesy Bites Pizza hit the market. In fact, Pizza Hut released Cheesy Bites in July 2018 for a limited time and received the same online response. However, the dish made its original debut in 2006, per Chew Boom.

With that being said, Cheesy Bites Pizza is no stranger to the menu. I don't know about you, but I'm stoked about its return.

How long will Cheesy Bites Pizza be available for, anyway? Unfortunately, it seems like that information wasn't directly advertised by the company. However, Pizza Hut did say that the pie is "back for a limited time" on its June 17 Instagram post announcing the deal, so you might want to try it sooner than later. Elite Daily reached out to Pizza Hut to see exactly how long Cheesy Bites Pizza would be available for this time around, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you're trying to order a Cheesy Bites Pizza this summer, head to your local Pizza Hut store or order a pie online. To find your nearest Pizza Hut location, head to the company's store locator and enter your city information. If you'd rather order pizza from the comfort of your own home, navigate to Pizza Hut's website and start the process there. Once you're on the company's page, you'll see a ton of meal options (including the Cheesy Bites Pizza).

If you've never tried the Cheesy Bites Pizza before, go ahead and click on it. Then, you'll be prompted to select a delivery option — and after that, you'll get to personalize your pie. In addition to Cheesy Bites Pizza crust — which consists of 28 cheesy bites, per Chew Boom — you'll get to choose which sauce, cheese, and toppings you want. Then, you'll get to place your order and enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

If you're hoping to try Cheesy Bites Pizza while it's available again, head to your local Pizza Hut soon (or order it online, of course). I mean, it'd be a total bummer to miss out on the cheesy selection during its summer 2019 debut, don't you think? Sure, you can always wait until 2020 and see if it comes back onto the menu, but that's pretty far away.