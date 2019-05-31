Pixar’s First 'Onward' Trailer Introduces A Brand New Magical World

According to Pixar, Toy Story 4 will mark a turning point of sorts for the company. After a decade that saw six films which continued existing franchises out of the 10 movies released, the company is planning on turning away from the prequel/sequel business, at least for a little while. With five movie release dates reserved starting in 2020, it looks like Pixar is planning on focusing exclusively on new properties, and more importantly, potential new franchises for the company to play in for the next decade. If Pixar’s first Onward trailer is any indication, fans are in for a treat.

Onward comes from the mind of director Dan Scanlon, whose first directing gig with Pixar was 2013's Monster University prequel. In 2017, Pixar announced Scanlon was heading up a project then tentatively entitled "Suburban World of Fantasy." It was inspired by his father, who passed away when Scanlon was a year old, and the search to put together who the man had been.

If this sounds like another Pixar tearjerker, fear not. The resulting movie, now entitled Onward, has just released the first trailer. Though it doesn't reveal much in the way of plot, it does promise that, whatever the story's origins are, the world in which it is set is going to be absolutely delightful.

I would very much like to check out the Centaur Gallop Poll results, please and thank you, and then I assume I shall use said poll results to line my dragon's lair if I don't like them. The Underbridge Transportation Authority takes riddles but not plastic. Typical! Though I do admit, I am distraught to discover that unicorns are the modern-day equivalent of raccoons. Someone should do something.

Currently, there's no full synopsis for the film, but the trailer did come with a log line:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The two elf brothers and named Barley (Chris Pratt) and Ian (Tom Holland) Pratt's Barley is the "boisterous" older brother who pulls up in the van, while Holland's Ian is the gawkier, younger sibling. Mother Elf is played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Octavia Spencer was also reportedly cast, though her role is still undisclosed.

Pratt and Holland have worked together before, most recently in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to People Magazine, Scanlon said their chemistry was perfect for what he was looking for.

Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother. We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward... [For Pratt’s character], we wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that. Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way... They’ve worked together before and hung out together. It was fun to sit back and watch them make each other laugh.

Onward arrives in theaters on Friday, March 6, 2020.