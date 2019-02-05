Pisces season is around the corner, and all I'm going to say is, beauty hides in the deep end. Meaning, if you're one to typically hang toward the shallow end, I suggest you start learning how to swim. That's right, stargazers: Pisces Season 2019 is as magical as it is complex, but there's a lot more to this astrological season than you think. For starters, the sun slides into dreamy Pisces right before we are reborn in the Spring Equinox, which is why this mystical season is also a representation of both endings, and beginnings. That being said, it's important to get as much rest as possible, in order to start again full force once Aries season rolls around.

If you have any Pisces relatives or close friends, you'll notice how they're always in another world daydreaming, or perhaps secretly looking forward to their next slumber. This is because Pisces walks in between worlds, in both the physical and spiritual dimension. Now, while many consider this a gift, those who live it every single day, can find it incredibly challenging to bear. Pisces is out of this world, in ever sense of the word, and their elusiveness stems from their endless compassion, and hypersensitivity. It's no wonder those born under this sign make incredible artists. They feel everything.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, which means it carries a little bit of each sign before it. Pretty wild, huh? To think that one zodiac sign is made of a plethora of energies is actually nothing short of fascinating. This is another reason why this water sign is so emotionally intricate, and hard to read. I mean, can you honestly blame them? Granted, I love Pisces, but I also can't deny the facts. Try walking in their shoes, and you'll exactly what I'm referring to. Truth is, despite Pisces' ambiguous nature, they're also incredibly sensitive souls, indebted to humanity.

The Sun Enters Pisces On Feb. 18, 2019

When the sun is in dreamy Pisces, we are naturally inclined to fantasy, mysticism, and spirituality in general. Remember, Pisces is ruled by elusive Neptune, the planet of dreams and subconscious realms, and this celestial body knows absolutely no boundaries. What I mean by that is, it dissolves the boundary between the physical world, and the spiritual world. It also dissolves emotional boundaries, which is where Pisces' selflessness stems from.

If you think about it, this is precisely why Neptune is aligned with creativity, music, poetry and art in general. Not even trying to sound cheesy here, but art is magical. I mean, where does art come from? Inspiration, right? Well, that is the beauty of Neptune, and of Pisces. Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it isn't alive and breathing in the invisible realm. Now do you see why Pisces is so intuitive?

During this astrological season, the collective is prone to acts of kindness, selflessness, and compassion. Like it or not, many of us will start tapping into our intuition more than ever, as there is something truly ethereal about Pisces season. Speaking of, this is a great time to channel your inner artist, too. So, whether you're doing something out of the kindness in your heart, or simply taking a moment to listen into your intuition, the energy of Pisces will make it easier to trust the universe.

With that being said, do yourself a favor, and make it a point to catch up on some much-needed rest during this astrological season. Don't hesitate to day dream, read a fantasy fiction novel, and drift away into a magical dream state. Pisces season is a magical cloud for you to rest your head, and wander off into Neverland. Not to worry, you'll be back in time for spring.