Summer is just around the corner folks, and what better way to celebrate the arrival of the warmest season with a delicious, cold treat. If you're a frozen yogurt fan who has just been itching for a fun, new froyo flavor in 2019, I've got some pretty good news for you from Pinkberry. The national frozen yogurt chain has released a new flavor that honestly sounds so good that just reading about it is making my mouth water. Pinkberry's new Mango and Tajin frozen yogurt combination is a the tropical treat you won't want to miss this summer.

A press release published on Friday, June 7, revealed that Pinkberry has released Mango frozen yogurt, a new addition to the chain's frozen yogurt lineup. As if that news wasn't good enough, the press release went on to explain that the best way to enjoy the cold mango treat is to top it off with freshly cut mango, a lime wedge, and Tajin. In case you don't know what Tajin is, it's a seasoning made with mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt. Tajin can be used to top meats, salads, vegetable, popcorn, and in this case, fruit. Why does Tajin work so well on fruit? The combination of the sweet and juicy fruit with the savory and spicy seasoning leads to a flavor explosion of epic proportions.

Lindsay Seli, the senior national marketing manager for Pinkberry's parent company Kahala Brands, raved about the mango and Tajin pairing in a press release. Seli said, "Mango frozen yogurt is the perfect summertime treat. The Tajín and lime wedge paired with the Mango frozen yogurt have a powerful punch of flavor that is the perfect combination of sweet and spice!"

Though Pinkberry suggests trying the Mango frozen yogurt with freshly-cut mango and Tajin, customers are welcome to try it with different combinations of fruits, granolas, nuts, chocolates, and more. Pinkberry's Mango frozen yogurt is available at participating U.S. stores from June 7, 2019 to August 15, 2019, so make sure you enjoy the treat as many times as you can while supplies last. To find a Pinkberry location near you, head to the Pinkberry store locator and enter your zip code for a list of Pinkberry stores in your area.

Pinkberry's Mango frozen yogurt isn't the only new way to cool down as temperatures start to go up. If you're looking for something you could sip through a straw rather than scoop with a spoon, head to Burger King for BK's new Vanilla Shake made with little pieces of Twix. The shake is made with Burger King's signature vanilla soft serve ice cream and contains drizzles of vanilla syrup and chunks of Twix chocolate bars for a sweet, caramel-filled treat. If you're less of an ice-cream and milkshake person and prefer popsicles, I have just the summer treat for you, too. Sour Patch Kids Fla-Vor-Ice Freezer Bars contain two delicious flavors of the frozen treat — Redberry and Blue Raspberry — and can be purchased at Walmart, CVS, and ShopRite.

There are so many new treats to cool down with this summer and Pinkberry's Mango frozen yogurt is definitely at the top of that list. Happy snacking!