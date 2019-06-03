Just weeks after debuting a tasty milkshake that perfectly married the combination of caramel, chocolate, chunks of cookie, and ice cream, Burger King is rolling out the sweet confection nationwide. That's right: Burger King's new Vanilla Shake made with Twix pieces is now officially available at locations all around the country, and my tastebuds are full-on rejoicing. If getting your candy and ice cream fix handled in one dreamy bite sounds like it's up your alley, here's how to get your hands on one of these bad boys.

Back in mid-May, eagle-eyed Twix devotees everywhere celebrated when reports surfaced that a Twix-filled shake had been spotted on menus at select Burger King locations. Now, more customers can get into the candy goodness, because the Twix shake — which is officially called the Vanilla Shake made with Twix pieces — now has a nationwide rollout on Burger King's menu.

If you haven't tried it yet, you'll be getting a shake layered with swirls of BK's signature vanilla soft serve ice cream that have been mixed with chunks of Twix chocolate bars and drizzles of vanilla syrup. The whole thing is then topped off with layers of sweet whipped cream. It's basically a candy lover's dream in shake form, and people are so here for its debut.

That's not the only tasty surprise coming to Burger King locations, either. Cheese-lovers are in for a treat, because Mozzarella Sticks are back, y'all, and they sound just as good as they used to be. Per the product description on Burger King's website, you'll be chowing down on:

Mozzarella cheese coated in an Italian-style seasoned breading, fried crispy until golden brown and served hot and melty with a marinara dipping sauce.

Is it just me, or does this legitimately sound like heaven in cheese form? All I can say is that I'll definitely be putting my french fry habit on the back burner for a while and swapping them out for this drool-worthy new side.

Last but not least, Burger King is making power moves in the breakfast department with the return of a customer favorite. Get ready to put those weekday scaries to rest, because the French Toast Sandwich is here to help you treat your mornings like it's the weekend. While the chain technically tried out French Toast breakfast sandwiches back in 2006, according to blogger The Impulsive Buy, the 2019 edition looks like a major upgrade. While the sandwich of the past looked like the French Toast slices were deep fried (making them look somewhat like hashbrowns), the new French Toast sandwich has been upgraded so that you're getting the fluffy pieces of toast that you'd probably dig into on a Saturday morning.

The rest of the sandwich sounds pretty incredible too, with "savory seasoned sausage, fluffy eggs, and creamy American cheese are layered carefully between two sweet, golden brown, and piping hot French Toast slices," according to the product description on Burger King's website.

While Burger King didn't immediately get back to an Elite Daily email inquiring how long these three tasty items will be available on the chain's nationwide menu, I wouldn't sleep on trying them sooner rather than later. The chain is kind of known for releasing limited-edition products that are gone just as quickly as they arrive. Trust me: From the sound of things, you don't want to pass these bites up.