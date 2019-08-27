Pilot Pete's Zodiac Sign Says He’s The Kind Of Partner You Want To Land

If you're a member of Bachelor Nation, chances are you've already heard the rumors that Pete Weber aka Pilot Pete is the frontrunner for being the next eligible gentleman to hand out roses. And while Tyler C. may have been the supreme babe of the season, I honestly couldn't think of a better pick for the bachelor than Pete. He's got the look, the sweet guy next door charm, and he can fly a freaking plane. The only thing that could make him hotter is when you consider what Pilot Pete’s zodiac sign says about what he's like a relationship, because this fire sign is smoking.

Pete was born August 4 under the sign of Leo. If you've ever loved a Leo, you already know that this warm-hearted and generous sign makes for an excellent partner. They are extremely charming and joy to be around. They can sometimes be a bit self centered as they crave attention, but when one of these folks turn their romantic focus onto you it can be hard not to get caught up and bask in the warmth of their glow. Needless to say, if Pete does get the call to take on the mantle of bachelor, the competition for his heart is going to be fierce.

Here's what we can guess about what being with Pete would be like for whatever lucky lady got the final rose, if he does end up with the coveted role on The Bachelor, based on his zodiac sign.

He loves to spoil his partners. Leo may have a reputation for craving all eyes on them, and it's not far from the truth, but this is balanced out by being the most generous signs in the zodiac. When they care about someone, they can’t help but want to spoil their partner, showering them with gifts and affection. They have an appreciation for the finer things in life, so it just makes sense that that they want to share those things with the person they love most. So, if gifts are your love language, find a Leo like Pete.

He’s confident but requires a lot of attention. Leo has no shortage of self confidence. Their expectation of attention isn't a sign of insecurity, but rather the opposite. They feel like they deserve to be center stage and, to some degree, that translates into their relationship style. This sign’s ruling heavenly body is the sun, and like the sun they are happiest with their relationships when they are the center of it and it revolves around them. And if they feel as though they are not being treated the way they deserve to be, they lose interest quickly and have no problem moving on.

Trust is not an issue with this sign. While Leo tends to attract plenty of suitors, you don't have to worry about your Leo being unfaithful or straying. This sign values trust and fidelity, and when they are in a committed relationship they commit. It's worth noting that this sign can be a little jealous and possessive if they suspect they are not getting the same level of commitment from their partner. Fortunately, this can be soothed fairly easily by lavishing them with the praise they crave, to feel loved and appreciated.