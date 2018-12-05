From what I've seen, there are two different kinds of family Christmas cards during the holiday season. Some are elegant and highly-coordinated, while others feature the entire family wearing ugly Christmas sweaters to make for a super fun and festive pic. If your fam's holiday cards happen to be more like the latter, though, Pillsbury's ugly sweater line is what your entire crew needs this holiday season. I know mine does.

TBH, I always thought I knew how to throw the perfect holiday rager, but if anyone knows how to celebrate the holiday season, it's definitely Pillsbury. On Wednesday, Dec. 5, the company known for its buttery crescent rolls and pre-made cookie dough will be giving away 300 free Doughboy Ugly Christmas sweaters through Sunday, Dec. 23, according to a company press release. As long as you're a U.S. resident, you can simply enter to win one by visiting the website's Bake Memories page and entering your information. You'll either receive the "Let It Dough" or the "It's Lit" sweater — all you have to do is pay shipping and handling.

The "Let It Dough" sweater is winter-themed and features the Doughboy, who is completely surrounded by crescent rolls. It dons the pun "Let It Dough," and let me tell you — it'll have your friends and family feeling jolly as heck.

Courtesy of General Mills

Pillsbury's "It's Lit" sweater also features the classic Doughboy, who is posing merrily in front of a Christmas tree and presents. I don't know about you, but nothing gets me in the holiday spirit more than the dough boy, trees, and obviously, baked goods.

Courtesy of General Mills

Once you win the sweepstakes, when that fashionable festive sweater arrives at your doorstep, make sure to “don your Doughboy apparel” at each and every Christmas party, Hanukkah soiree, and Kwanzaa celebration. Plus, make sure to sport it loud and proud on on National Ugly Sweater Day, which falls on Friday, Dec. 21. When you do, per the release, share it to your social media pages and include #Pillsbury.

In the press release, Cassi Dermody, Marketing Communications Manager for Pillsbury, said they feel customers tend to incorporate the company's products into their traditions, and since ugly sweaters are a pivotal part of the holidays, they wanted the classic Doughboy to get in on it.

In the press release, Dermody said:

We love hearing stories from our consumers, telling us how Pillsbury products are always part of their Christmas memories and traditions. Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a new tradition in recent years. As people celebrate Christmas, we wanted our Doughboy to join in on the fun.

If you're looking for sneakers to match your Ugly Christmas Doughboy sweater, take a look at Brooks' Ugly Sweater running sneakers. They're one-of-a-kind, and will definitely get your tootsies into the holiday spirit.

IMO, there's nothing like celebrating the holidays with endless amounts of baked goods and ugly sweaters... so it looks like Pillsbury has me covered this Christmas season. Make sure to enter the sweepstakes to win a sweater for yourself, because there's nothing better than a free ugly sweater. Merry Dough-mas to all, and to all a good night.