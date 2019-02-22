If you know me at all, you are most likely aware of the fact that I will willingly add marshmallows to just about any type of food, from hot chocolate, to fruit, and even sweet potatoes. IMO, absolutely anything can be significantly enhanced by those white pillowy confections. And luckily for all my fellow 'mallow enthusiasts out there in this sugar-lovin' world, popular baked goods brand Pillsbury is totally upping their dessert game with new marshmallow sugar cookies. That's right — Pillsbury's Ready-to-Bake Marshmallow Sugar Cookies are seriously all I want right now, and luckily, they will be hitting grocery store shelves so soon.

At some point in your life, you have most likely made Pillsbury's Ready-To-Bake Sugar Cookies. Last Christmas in December 2018, for example, the brand came out with some hella festive Ready-to-Bake Elf cookies, and every autumn, they release those adorable pumpkin cookies you probably shovel down your throat each Halloween. But just in time for the warm weather (which, *hint, hint*, will eventually turn into s'mores season) the brand is going to release Ready-to-Bake Marshmallow Sugar Cookies, and honestly, they sound like the snack of my dreams.

Courtesy Of Pillsbury

OMG. They look like a sweet tooth dream, don't they?

Anyway, as you've probably noticed, most sugar cookies out there just taste like — well — straight-up sugar. But Pillsbury's Marshmallow Sugar Cookies actually evoke strong 'mallowy flavors. According to Pillsbury, each cookie contains tasty marshmallow flavored bits, and lucky for you you'll be able to purchase them from a wide range of grocery stores, including: HyVee, Wegmans, Winco Kroger, Wakefern, Market-Basket, Buzzutos, Meijer, HEB, Target, Albertsons-Safeway, Walmart, Redners, Weis, and Brookshire Brothers as of March 1, for a suggested retail price of 2 for $5. I think it's safe to say that I'm beyond hyped to fill my pantry with these babies.

It turns out that the inspiration behind these cookies stem from Pillsbury's actual customers. In fact, according to the brand, the Pillsbury website gets over 8,000 searches per month on average for marshmallow and s'mores cookie recipes. So, the brand decided to give fans what they seem to want, and create a ready-to-bake 'mallow cookie that everyone can enjoy. Get ready for every ice cream sundae, s'more, and cookie-and-milk combination to undergo a major upgrade.

If you're looking for an alcoholic beverage to sip alongside your warm, gooey Marshmallow Sugar Cookie, consider grabbing a few brewskis... like Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPAs by Smartmouth Brewing, for example. They are literally brewed using Lucky Charms marshmallows, and honestly, they sound amazing. The brewery has locations in both Norfolk, Virginia and Virginia Beach, so it goes without saying that plans for a road trip is — in fact — currently in the works.

I am definitely no baking queen, but I'm feeling pretty confident about these ready-to-bake Pillsbury Marshmallow Sugar Cookies right now. All you need is a cookie sheet and a few minutes in the oven (definitely follow the instructions on the package, though). But the bottom line is if you love 'mallows, these are definitely up your alley. Plus, a Lucky Charms beer is the perfect match, so make sure to pick some up for a sweet night in. I can guarantee they'll be worth your while.