Get ready to gift yourself with breakfast for dessert this holiday season, because Pillsbury's Lucky Charms Cookie Dough is here just in time for Christmas. Featuring magical marshmallow bits, this Lucky Charms Cookie Dough turns your favorite morning bite into a mouthwatering snack that's perfect for any occasion. The easy-to-prepare cookies are one more tasty way to satisfy your sweet tooth this winter.

You can currently pick up the product at Walmart and selected retailers for $2.50 per 14-ounce package. The cookies will have a larger rollout in January 2020, and they'll be available for a limited time. The limited-edition item is currently only available in stores, so you'll want to make a trip to your local Walmart to stock up on the cookie dough while you still can. Each package includes pre-made dough that you can bake up to get 12 huge sugar cookies that feature bits of colorful marshmallows inspired by Lucky Charms cereal.

The sugary treat was spotted by foodie Instagrammer @thejunkfoodaisle at Walmart, who shared a photo of the red packaging on Dec. 7, featuring the beloved Lucky Charms rainbow as well as the adorable Pillsbury doughboy. Fans shared their excitement about the innovative new item in the replies. User @vickiannwise wrote, "I'm ready for my store to get them," while fan @peepersqueaks commented, "Just bought two of these packages yesterday."

To add to the mix, Pillsbury has a whole slew of other pre-made cookie dough products available this winter. You can spread the holiday cheer with Pillsbury's seasonal collection, which includes Reindeer Sugar Cookies, Snowman Sugar Cookies, Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies, and Elf Sugar Cookies. The classic cookies are always a good idea if you're looking for a treat that'll satisfy all your holiday guests. With so many festive goodies to nibble on this Christmas, it's time to grab your pals and turn up the heat at your next holiday baking party. And with the cereal-inspired cookies in the mix, you can get started bright and early.