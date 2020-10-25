The holiday season is just around the corner, so it's time to get into the holly-jolly spirit by baking up some sweet treats. Pillsbury's holiday cookies and baking lineup is making a comeback, and there are plenty of returning faves you can enjoy at home. Here are the details about the seasonal products.

Pillsbury announced the return of its holiday lineup on Wednesday, Oct. 22. The limited edition products include cookies and other baked goods that you can easily heat up in your ovens and share with friends and family. The holiday products are available now at U.S. grocery retailers, such as Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, and Safeway. One returning fave is Pillsbury Hot Cocoa Cookies with Marshmallow Bits. The cookies, which cost $2.50, are safe to eat either baked or raw. There's also Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls, which feature marshmallow icing. You'll be able to find the chocolatey rolls at stores including Kroger, Target, and Publix for $3.89.

And of course, it just wouldn't be the holidays without some festive sugar cookies. The seasonal designs are rolling out now through December at U.S. grocery retailers, such as Albertsons, Safeway, and Kroger, so keep your eye out for the products when you go shopping in the upcoming month. The sugar cookies come with a bunch of different holiday designs to choose from, such as Pillsbury Elf Shape Sugar Cookies, Pillsbury Reindeer Shape Sugar Cookies, Pillsbury Christmas Tree Shape Sugar Cookies, and Pillsbury Snowman Shape Sugar Cookies. It'll cost you $2.50 for a package, which has 20 pre-cut cookies.

Courtesy of Pillsbury

When picking up your holiday goodies, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible. While shopping, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash or sanitize your hands often.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.