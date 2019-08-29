While I'm incredibly passionate about writing, it's always been my dream come true to get paid solely for eating. And that's precisely why I'm so excited to apply for Pickswise's Official NFL Taste Tester role. I'm not particularly #sporty, per se, but hey, I'm always down to chow down.

If you've never heard of Pickswise, it's a website that gives you free advice for placing sports bets. And just in time for the 2019 football season, the online company is giving foodies and NFL fans the chance to become a Food Taste Tester. The hungry candidate will be sent on missions across the country to find the best signature dish in the league, according to the press release, reporting back to Pickswise about the best stadium food out there. It's going to be an undeniably delicious time.

Unlike most positions you'll ever have to apply for, Pickswise isn't requiring its NFL taste tester applicants to have any kind of experience or qualifications. According to Pickswise, all you have to do to apply is respond to the brand's NFL Taste Tester tweet or tweet @PickswiseNFL with an attached picture of yourself at a game, eating food, or both. You can officially enter starting Thursday, Aug. 29, according to the Official Rules. Just remember that each qualifying post must include the hashtag #NFLFoodTester, and the applicant must be following the Pickswise Twitter account.

The contest will end Sept. 9, and the winner will be picked randomly, notified by email or DM'd as of Sept. 13, according to the Official Rules. The winner must respond within 48 hours, and once the prize is officially claimed, Pickswise will publicly announce the winner on its social media pages.

As I said previously, the Grand Prize will include $500, tickets to a minimum of three to five NFL games, as well as a relatively hefty allowance to cover the cost of all the food, according to the Official Rules. Travel, however, is not included, so you'll probably want to start saving up those frequent flyer miles — they may ultimately come in handy this season.

In the press release, Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for Pickswise, said the NFL is praised for its talent. And that's precisely why the brand wants only the best of the best representing them.

According to the press release, Apperley said:

The NFL is known for great action, great athletes and some incredible food so we want to hire the right person to settle the debate on which franchise has the bragging rights. Our Official NFL Taste Tester is an exciting opportunity for the winner to become a member of the Pickswise team and enjoy some of the league’s best action and food.

If you're more interested in watching college football, ticketing site CheapTickets is going to be offering one lucky fan and their BFF the chance to become Tailgate Tourists. They will cover all of your travel expenses, as well as food and additional fun. But make sure to apply as soon as you can — the contest officially ends Friday, Aug. 30.

Courtesy Of CheapTickets

Like I said, I'm not a hardcore sports fan, but I'm a hardcore fan of food. This might honestly be the ultimate position for me, and if I don't win, I'm going to be seriously devastated. Best of luck to all of you — may the best palate win.