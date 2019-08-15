While fall brings spooky movies, apple-picking, and leaf-raking, it also brings a full season of tailgating. That means for the next few months, college football fans across the country will be repping their favorite teams, drinking beer out of giant coolers, and showing off their best grill boss techniques. And if that sounds like a good time to you, definitely make sure to apply to CheapTickets' Tailgate Tourist job — the gig will actually pay you to go to games with your BFF.

CheapTickets, a popular online travel services company, is hiring a Tailgate Tourist, according to a press release, and the job sounds like a sports fan's dream come true. The lucky grand prize winner will get the chance to travel to five NCAA Division I matchups during the fall 2019 season to enjoy everything game day has to offer in major college football towns nationwide. They will also be able to bring along one #blessed pal (because tailgating is best done with a friend), eating their way through local picnics and cheering their hearts out.

Courtesy Of CheapTickets

And while all sounds absolutely fantastic, you'll be happy to know that entering is simple. Between now and Aug. 30, just make your way to CheapTickets' Tailgate Tourist page. From there, enter your namea nd contact information (phone number, email, and address), and answer the following questions:

Which college football city would you most want to tailgate at this season and why?

What is your favorite tailgate dish?

What is your Instagram handle?

From there, according to the official rules, the winner will be determined based on creativity, quality, and "fit to theme" regarding the questions above. The entrant with the highest score will be determined a winner and will be notified via email. If the winner does not respond within seven days of being notified, however, the prize will be forfeited to someone else. Also note that each entrant must be at least 21 years of age and can only enter once.

In terms of specifics, according to the official rules, the grand prize-winning Trip Package includes round-trip economy class air transportation for two from a major airport near the winner’s home to Athens, Georgia; Seattle, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Austin, Texas, during specified game days. This will also include two nights' accommodations at a hotel in each city, as well as $300 per game for the ticket and anything else you might need to have a really, really good time.

Courtesy Of CheapTickets

In the press release, Justine McDonald, Senior Brand Manager at CheapTickets said tailgating culture is important, which is why they want to have someone there to check it out. And there's no better way to experience a tailgate than with your BFF.

In the press release, McDonald said:

Tailgating culture is steeped in team pride and tradition, and there's no better way to experience it than traveling to some of the best college campuses and stadiums across the nation. Our Tailgate Tourist will join 35% of fans who said they plan to travel for a college football game this year. The biggest question will be who they bring with them. Most fans in our Tailgate Travel survey said they plan to travel with their significant other (44%) or a friend (37%).

Very few things in life sound better than getting to travel and experience tailgates on someone else's dime. It sounds like a fall-lovin' dream, TBH, and if you end up winning, I'd better be selected as your tailgating buddy.