Pickle-Flavored Ice Cream Is Here For Your Summer BBQ Cravings

Food trends may come and go, but pickles are forever. When it comes to finding a refreshing yet satisfyingly salty snack with plenty of texture, the vinegar-doused spears are hard to beat. That’s why pickle-flavored ice cream is the sleeper hit of the summer, and I think I’ve found my new favorite dessert. Here's why you've got to try it.

I know that pickle-flavored ice cream sounds pretty weird, and as an ice cream purist, I'll admit that I initially had my doubts. Pickle devotees and ice cream fanatics are two very different groups of people, and it's hard to wrap your head around the idea of the crunchy bites pairing well with anything sweet, let alone ice cream. But hear me out, because this combination is actually genius, and it's not just for pregnancy cravings.

The geniuses at Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. in New York City are now offering a pickle-flavored soft serve ice cream on their menu, and people are actually obsessed with it. According to Refinery29, the team (the people behind NYC's Jacob's Pickles and Maison Pickle, BTW) has been slaying the pickle game for a while now, and their newest dessert concoction is meant to evoke summertime nostalgia at the small dumpling shop.

"We wanted to have something that reflected our childhood memories," Chef Glenroy Brown said in an interview with Refinery29. "We’re known for our pickle recipes and in both of our other restaurants, we have pickles as one of our staple items on the menu, so this was sort of a no-brainer."

Thus, pickle soft serve was born, and the online reviews prove that surprisingly enough, people are going crazy for the it. According to the New Yorker's Hannah Goldfield, it's the subtle flavor that packs a big punch. "As refreshing as cucumber water, its subtle but distinct hint of brine gives it a frozen-yogurt-like tang," she wrote. "I could have done without the candied-pickle-slice garnish, but I’ve found myself craving another big green swirl." Um, Yes. Plus the cooling concoctions are decidedly Instagram-worthy, and at only $5 a cone, they're a great dill (sorry). Just make sure to bring cash, because Lucky Pickle doesn't accept plastic.

If you're still working up the nerve to try pickle soft serve, the eatery also offers matcha and chocolate ice cream options in addition to a selection of Asian noodles and dumplings. Still, I'd definitely recommend giving this unusual pairing a try and satisfying your sweet tooth and savory cravings in one tangy bite.

Speaking of dill, it's safe to say that 2018 is the summer of the pickle, and the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Until July 29, you can score a refreshing Pickle Juice Slush at Sonic, and it's the perfect way to get your veggies in while staying hydrated. I love that you can choose to add lemon, strawberry, lime, and pineapple to the refreshing sips, as well as candy pieces like Popping Candy and NERDS. Honestly, I bet it doesn't even taste like pickle juice at that point, but who cares when it's that delicious.

However, because pickle juice is the best thing ever, hands down, KFC is now offering pickle fried chicken, which is basically its classic fried chicken doused in heavenly pickle juice. Ever since I tried it, it's the crunchy, golden-fried, vinegar and dill-infused treat that I can't stop dreaming about.

Honestly, if the pickle gods could just keep these out-of-the-box pickle combinations coming all summer long, I'd be such a happy camper. Even if you can't make a trip to NYC to sample Lucky Pickle's take on dill soft serve, you can still get in on the palate-cleansing trend by popping a pickle mint (yes, those really exist) or spicing up your summer BBQ with a dill pickle dip. The possibilities are endless.