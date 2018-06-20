KFC Announced Pickle Fried Chicken & It'll Be Your New Favorite Dinner

If you think about it, KFC has brought a lot of really beautiful things into this cruel, cruel world. For example, the Extra-Crispy Chicken Bucket is a classic, their light-as-a-feather buttermilk biscuits are total musts, and the Popcorn Nuggets are to die for. But my new favorite part of the chicken chain's lineup is the latest "mystery flavor," which was just revealed. KFC announced Pickle Fried Chicken on Wednesday, June 20, and it's legitimately about to rock my world. Fellow pickle lovers, get ready for the KFC experience of a lifetime.

That's right, today is a great day. No, not because it's Hump Day, but because KFC just revealed its newest mystery flavor: Pickle Fried Chicken. It sounds unusual, but it's the vinegar-clad salty snack I constantly crave. Thankfully, it will be available on Monday, June 25 for a very limited time until it runs out, according to a press release, so make sure to get your butt over there ASAP. Even if pickles aren't totally your thing, it's definitely worth giving a shot.

Upon opening my Pickle Fried Chicken bucket, I notice that it looks almost exactly like classic KFC Fried Chicken... but then, the aroma hits me. It smells like a fried chicken sandwich with a ton of extra pickles on it. This fragrance is seriously unlike anything I've ever smelled. Do you think I could get my hands on KFC Pickle Fried Chicken perfume? Is that too gross? What about a candle? I can already tell that I'm going to have to petition for them to make me one of these. Are you with me?

KFC

The taste of the chicken is just as good as the smell (maybe even a little bit better), and I know that any hope of self control is out of the question. Biting into KFC's Pickle Fried Chicken sets off a heavenly flavor explosion in my mouth, like vinegary fireworks, or a parade of pickle-holding chickens. Its crunchy exterior tastes like a tangy pickle, with classic notes of dill and vinegar. But, the sauce mixes onion and garlic with buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend. The creaminess of the sauce really manages to balance out the tanginess of the Pickle Fried Chicken, and let me tell you, it's an experience for the books.

KFC

If you're looking to float while eating your Pickle Fried Chicken, though, KFC is also giving fans a chance to win a limited-edition KFC Colonel Sanders floatie. The contest went live on May 23, and it simply requires contestants to navigate to the KFC floatie website, type in their email address, agree to the terms and conditions, and hit "Submit." The contest is only open through June 22, and the winners will be announced on June 23. Quantities of the floatie (which can fit a fully grown person) are incredibly limited, so act fast if you want one. With a special compartment for a chicken bucket, as well as something smaller (like a chicken sandwich), it's totally at the top of my wish list.

When push comes to shove, KFC dominates in the world of chicken — no ifs, ands, or buts. And now that they're offering Pickle Fried Chicken, they've completely stepped up their game in my book. I mean, that's pretty unreal, if you ask me. KFC's Pickle Fried Chicken is absolutely worth trying if you haven't already, so make sure order a bucket, grab some napkins, dig in, and lick those fingers to your heart's content. But most importantly, take lots of pictures. Seriously — document this entire experience. Fried chicken selfies are mandatory.