If you've ever been witness to someone plan a wedding, you already know it's intense. There are seemingly a million small decisions that go into every big one, which means it can be pretty easy to get lost in the weeds. Between the venue, the dress, the wedding party, the food, the flowers, and seemingly a million other things, it's a lot. What may be the most challenging decision, though, is the very first one: When are you going to get married? One way to help narrow that down is by picking a wedding date based on your zodiac signs, both yours and your partners. Because, believe it or not, the stars can offer real helpful answers, says astrology expert Linda Furiate.

"In selecting a good date for such a joyous occasion like a wedding, there are numerous factors to consider that works far beyond just a person’s Sun sign," Furiate tells Elite Daily. In that case, it may be best to enlist the help of an expert like Furiate. Fortunately, requesting astrological guidance for picking the big day is a fairly common request. "As an astrologer, I am often asked this question," she confirms. So, it's clear this having some guidelines in selecting a date isn't just helpful, they're welcome.

How does Furiate suggest picking a date based on you and your partner's signs? Well, it's not that straightforward. The first thing she says to do is consider which planets are in retrograde on any proposed wedding date. "I will want to rule out dates when the personal planets, Mercury, Venus, and Mars, may be retrograde (unless this is a second marriage). I will then want to see if any of the outer planets such as Saturn, Uranus, Pluto, or even Neptune are making a challenging aspect to Venus, the planet of Love," she explains. "I would also want to make sure there are more harmonious transit from these outer planets to the Sun and Venus signs for the bride and groom," she adds.

Furiate also cautions against days where the "Moon is void of course." Basically, what that means is that every 30 days the moon cycles through all 12 signs of the zodiac, staying in each for two to three days. Between each sign, while the moon transitions to the next, it is considered void. During this period of time, it can affect your emotional focus, which is not exactly ideal for the big day. "This may be a day when we feel unconnected to what we are experiencing," Furiate explains. "Hopefully on our wedding day we would prefer to feel and be fully present." Agreed.

While these factors can certainly be helpful for selecting a specific wedding day, or days, when it comes to the success of the relationship long-term, Furiate says it all comes back to compatibility. "As an astrologer, I feel that it is more important to understand the synastry [aka comparing signs for compatibility] between two people (two birth charts) to determine how successful a relationship may or may not be," she concludes. While having the most ideal wedding date picked out is good, what's even more important is this compatibility, because it says everything about how you will weather the stress leading up to the big day. Whether it's astrologically ideal or not, it will hopefully be the beginning of your happily ever after.