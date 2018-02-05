Photos Of Philadelphia After The Super Bowl Have To Be Seen To Be Believed
On Feb. 4, 2018, in a shocking plot twist, the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl by beating the New England Patriots. What was even more shocking, however, were the celebrations that followed thereafter. Photos of Philadelphia after the Super Bowl have created a surge of opinions, criticisms, and all-around shock online.
We can guess the celebrations got a little out of hand seeing as though no one really expected Philadelphia to actually win. It'd been more than five decades since they'd won an NFL championship, and when pitted against Patriots' ultra-quarterback Tom Brady, a win just didn't seem feasible. But the Eagles had a furious comeback last night, closing the game with a score of 41-33, which solidified a historic mark in the football world for the team and put all of their naysayers to rest for once and for all (or until next season, at least).
Just moments after the win, celebratory images began to pour out online.
As a result of the unexpected win, people got pretty out of control on the streets of Philadelphia. As revelers walked through their neighborhoods, chanting, "Eagles!" and "f*ck Tom Brady," chaos began to erupt around the entire city. Some people set things on fire while others flipped over cars, climbed street poles and looted nearby stores.
These photos show just how wild things got after the win — and I don't mean in a fun way.
By the morning of Monday, Feb. 5, crews were left to clean up the destruction caused by the revelers.
As the "celebrations" raged, Philadelphia Police Sergeant Brian Geer asked those in the streets to "go home." Around 1:30 a.m. ET on Feb. 5, he tweeted,
The City of Philadelphia followed by announcing on Monday afternoon that it was still planning to host a parade on Thursday, Jan. 8, to honor the Philadelphia Eagles — even after seeing the way last night's celebrations unfolded.
Though the city has already began to clean up and move on from last night's celebrations, many couldn't help but think that there was a racial element to the response to what happened in Philly.
Hawk Newsome, president of New York's Black Lives Matter movement, told Newsweek that it seems like it's OK to destroy property over sports victories — but not over human rights, a reference to protests against racial injustices in America in which minorities are arrested for the same, or lesser, actions. He said,
Others shared similar sentiments on Twitter.
Even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s youngest daughter, Bernice King spoke on the matter via Twitter, writing:
King referenced Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in 2012 an incident that many saw as a deadly example of racial profiling.
The whole thing is pretty outrageous. However, one thing is for sure: The Eagles are gonna want to come back to the city as they knew it before the damage, so hopefully the residents of Philadelphia can be a little more chill at Thursday's parade. But seriously, congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles — and please, be safe, Philadelphians!