In addition to being the former star of a hit television show, the Duchess of Sussex and a regular at Buckingham Palace, Meghan Markle is also a style icon. I mean, did you see that wedding dress? And that's just one example. The lady's got plenty of killer ensembles in her repertoire. But, as much as we'd all love to see them for our own inspiration, photos of Meghan Markle's outfits are actually pretty difficult to snap. And the reason why is nothing short of adorable.

It turns out Meghan and Harry are so incredibly in love that Tim Rooke, Shutterstock's royal photographer who's spent the past 20 years photographing Prince Harry's family, told InStyle back in May that it's actually difficult to photograph them. How does their undying love for each other translate to an inability to snap a good picture of them? Well, they're apparently so incredibly in love and all over each other that it's difficult to get any shots of them on their own.

"Ms. Markle and Prince Harry are very much in love, in fact, it’s hard for me to capture a picture of them each alone because they always either locked in each other's gazes or joined hands," Rooke said. "We like to get fashion shots of what she’s wearing on these occasions, but they are often hard to get because she’s always holding Harry’s hand, making it difficult to get the full fashion shot without cropping out her arm."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, this level of affection is totally unprecedented for any royal couple.

"I haven’t had a lot of opportunity to photograph Meghan yet. I’ve mostly only been able to capture her on big event pieces. That being said, I've not seen this much affection between two royals in my decades of shooting," Rooke, who had the pleasure of capturing Will and Kate's wedding, continued to InStyle. "Compared to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, they are much more affectionate in public which could be attributed to the different pressures placed on William as the next in line to become king."

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Since Rooke made these remarks before the royal wedding, Meghan and Harry, while still reportedly very much in love, have made some changes in terms of how they conduct themselves in public. Most noticeably, they've decided to take the PDA down a notch by refraining from holding hands when they're around Prince Harry's grandma, Queen Elizabeth. "The Queen rarely holds hands with her husband in public and this seems to have set an unwritten precedent for the other royals," body language expert Robin Kermode told the Daily Mail.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While being a royal photographer and seeing how Meghan and Harry interact firsthand sounds like pretty much the coolest job ever, Rooke explained that it's not quite all it's cracked up to be. Not every event he goes to necessarily has a royal family siting. "You can’t always predict where the royal subjects might go at an event so it’s quite hard to anticipate the best position before the event. So much of what you photograph depends on what job you get to do," Rooke told InStyle. "Sometimes you are lucky, sometimes you are not."

