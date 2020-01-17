There are some dishes that look so much like works of art, you might question whether or not they're actually edible. That's what you may think when you're swooning over all the photos of food at Epcot's International Festival of the Arts. According to Disney Parks Blog, the annual festival, which is held at Disney's Epcot, honors different forms of artwork from visual to performance. The culinary art is truly something you need to see to believe.

Guests can sip and savor different dishes from various booths while exploring the World Showcase. You'll want to start taking notes for a must-eat list of everything you want to try the next time you head to Disney World. Though, you'll want to book your ticket ASAP, because the International Festival of the Arts runs now to Feb. 24. In between eating, you can also enjoy Disney on Broadway performances daily in the American Pavilion, and meet some of your favorite Disney artists.

But, let's be honest: When there are so many delicious things to eat, that's all your hungry eyes will want to focus on. Just remember to take a ton of photos first to post on Instagram, so you can remember the masterpieces before enjoying all the delicious flavors.

1. Almond Frangipane Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks It makes sense that a slice of cake served at Epcot's Festival of the Arts would celebrate famous works of art. The colorful layers in the Almond Frangipane Cake located at the Pop Eats booth look just like the Composition with Red Blue and Yellow painting by Piet Mondrian. Not only is this cake absolutely stunning, but its layers of raspberry jam and Belgian chocolate in between almond cake are also delicious.

2. Deconstructed Reuben Courtesy of Disney Parks Sometimes, in order to make a dish an Instagram-worthy one, you just need to deconstruct it. That's what you get with this Deconstructed Reuben. This dish is an instant work of art with ingredients like sliced corned beef and rye-crusted sauerkraut.

3. Donut-Shaped Sushi Courtesy of Disney Parks This adorable Donut-Shaped Sushi deserves a round of applause. You can find this tasty treat with salmon, tuna, shrimp, and cucumbers over in the Japan Pavilion.

4. Avocado Toast Courtesy of Disney Parks You've likely enjoyed avocado toast before, but have you ever seen a presentation as beautiful as this one? That's what you'll find at the Le Cellier Steakhouse brunch in Canada. The brunch is only offered on weekends during the festival run, so you'll want to book something soon.

5. Le Cellier Eggs Benedict Courtesy of Disney Parks You'll also find this gorgeous Eggs Benedict at the Le Cellier brunch. There are different ways to switch up the traditional Benedict dish, but this is probably the most eye-catching way to serve it.

6. Rose-Shaped Panna Cotta Courtesy of Disney Parks If you want to watch a rose slowly wilt away, you can always watch Beauty and the Beast. But if you want to see it vanish within seconds, simply order this mouthwatering Rose-Shaped Panna Cotta. The vanilla, rose water, and pistachio panna cotta is such an Insta-worthy dish. Snap a pic right away, because then, you'll want to dig in.

7. Artist Palette Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie Courtesy of Disney Parks Growing up, your parents may have told you to not play with your food. But when you're handed a paint brush and colorful icing on top of a jumbo chocolate chip cookie that's shaped like an artist's palette, it's kind of hard not to. Have fun getting creative with the icing like you're a famous painter.

8. Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich Funnel Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks You've never had peanut butter and jelly this decadent before. This version of PB and J has funnel cake as your bread, peanut butter ice cream and marshmallow cream in the middle, and a raspberry glaze all over. You butter believe it's delicious.

9. Sopes De Barbacoa Courtesy of Disney Parks If you're in the mood for something savory, try the Sopes de Barbacoa located in the Mexican Pavilion. This delicious dish features braised barbacoa beef on a fried guajillo corn shell. The flowers on top are a gorgeous finishing touch.