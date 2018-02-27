Many of us spend Saint Patrick's Day heading to a local parade, having several cheers with our friend crew, and rockin' green from head to toe. The green memo doesn't have to be solely for us humans, either. Your dog can get into the holiday spirit by wearing something festive as well. In fact, the luck of the Irish must really be true — because I'm feeling oh-so-lucky and blessed to see these photos of dogs dressed up for St. Patrick's Day.

I probably don't even need to raid my closet for a St. Pat's Day outfit, because I'm green with envy of these dog owners who get to dress up their fur babies for the holiday. There's no shame in dressing up your pup in their most dapper outfits to celebrate. I would use any excuse to put on a cute outfit, so you know these dogs are loving the attention. Plus, when you're that adorable, you get extra cuddles and treats — and these 10 dogs in St. Patrick's Day outfits deserve all the love and attention. They could be wearing green just to avoid getting pinched, but when you look that pawsome, you know it's on purpose.

Happy St. Patrick's Day, doggies. I hope you have a shamrockin' good time.

1 These Pups Look Puggin' Adorable Preappy/Stocksy If you looked up the meaning of "squad goals," this would be the picture associated with it. Fur real, look at these pugs rollin' into St. Patrick's Day in style. They are ready for a pugsqusite time at the parade, and I'm here for their motivation.

2 This Frenchie Looks Spec-Tacular Rachel Gulotta Photography/Stocksy This is one dapper doggo. French bulldogs are already too cute to handle, but then you add a tiny hat, bow tie, and glasses into the mix, and my heart is melting. It's truly too much.

3 These Dogs Look Absolutely Bow-Tiful paulmoorephotos/Shutterstock Irish I could be hugging these doggies. These pups are tapping into the holiday spirit with some sparkly green bows. The color also really pops against their beautiful red fur coat, so these dogs truly stand out among the crowd. Talk about trendsetters.

4 This Pup Proves All You Really Need Is A Stylish Bandanna Nick Florentius/Shutterstock You don't need to go overboard with your St. Pat's Day outfit. All you need is a little dash of green to look your best. This pup is proving a nice bandanna will do just the trick. Plus, it doesn't hurt to be so darned cute. Seriously pup, stop looking at us like that. We're falling in love.

5 These Pups Are Too Cool For School In Their Shades JoskaPhoto/Shutterstock I don't know what it is, but putting sunglasses on instantly makes you seem 10 times cooler. Am I right? These dogs look like the coolest pups in the pack. They don't need to be blocking out any haters, because everyone is in love with these stylish doggies.

6 Top Of The Morning To You, Bulldog Alexander Tolstykh/Shutterstock This English bulldog is a real gentleman in his green hat. Just look at his cute face and try not to swoon. Just remember doggy, it was best sung in Annie: "You're never fully dressed without a smile." So, be proud of how much you're slaying it.

7 This Pup Is Casually Chillin' In A Green Basket Elizabeth Winterbourne/Shutterstock Oops, the tears are starting to come. This puppy is going to make me cry from how adorable he is. Just look at his fluffy white fur. He's practically begging fur for hugs and our undivided attention.

8 Cheer Up Pup, It's St. Patrick's Day Steve Bruckmann/Shutterstock This French bulldog clearly hasn't looked at himself in the mirror, because he couldn't possibly be blue after seeing how dapper his outfit is. Someone must have stolen this doggy's pot of gold. Don't worry, we'll get it back just fur you.

9 You Can't Look Silly When You Look This Cute KikoStock/Shutterstock It's as if these two dogs are asking us if they look silly in their St. Patrick's Day outfits. Normally, a beer mug headband, green tie, and tiny green hat would look a tad silly, but the cuteness is taking over. All I see is an adorable, pup-tastic sight.