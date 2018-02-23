Bachelor Winter Games guaranteed there would be "ice," and they did not disappoint. Yes, we saw speed skating, ice dancing, and downhill skiing, but I'm talking about that Neil Lane ice. The newest spin-off of the Bachelor franchise gave us everything that was pr — winter sports, competition, laughs, and love. I think the biggest twist in the love department was Benoit's proposal to long-time Bachelor contestant Clare. She eagerly said yes and the two seem so happy together. After seeing photos of Clare's engagement ring on Bachelor Winter Games, I would be smiling ear to ear, too. It's seriously so gorgeous.

It may be a new show in the franchise, but it stuck to tried and true favorites like Neil Lane. The ring is blinding, and I'm sure Clare's hand is feeling *so* heavy with this new piece of jewelry.

The ring is made up of a giant diamond surrounded by a halo that sits on top of a diamond-studded band. It's shiny, classy, and very Clare. The proposal (and ring) came as a big surprise to viewers because we watched Clare and Benoit break up during Episode 2. Since filming for Winter Games reportedly ended in December, it's safe to say the two have been together for a few months.

The last time we saw Benoit, he was leaving Winter Games with his heart on his sleeve, ready to lay it all on the line for Clare. Unfortunately, Clare wasn't quite in the same place as he was. She was still interested in pursuing her relationship with Christian — which ended up crashing and burning rather quickly.

Benoit and Clare's relationship seemed to be completely in shamble when they left Vermont — how did they rekindle their flame? According to the Sacramento native, the moment she got back home after a devastating stay at Winter Games, she received a message from Benoit asking if she was OK after all the drama that went down. She was so touched by this small act of kindness that the two kept up their relationship.

According to Benoit, after the initial contact was made after the show, the two spent hours everyday talking. They both seem completely smitten with each other.

In Clare's words, "I've always wanted a man who wouldn't give up on me." She continued, "He always has my back and puts up with my crazy." There wasn't a dry eye in the house — all of the Winter Games contestants and audience members were in tears. Chris Harrison, did you get emotional?

Benoit proposing was surprising. Fans were half-heartedly cheering at the beginning because I don't think any of us knew what to expect. He said that Clare made him a believer in love at first sight, and that they are a lot stronger together. He promised to "never ever give up" on her.

Clare gushed to Entertainment Tonight about her experience on the show,

I get to do something I’ve never done before, I get to go to a place I’ve never been … it actually was a really easy choice and I was excited to come.

As far as her relationship status, Clare is a self-proclaimed "private person," but she did divulge,

I'm a very private person, so I think in the public eye, it appears I've just been doing no dating [these last few years off-camera], but as a matter of fact, I've had some pretty serious relationships … but I'm not one to settle.

It looks like her big relationship secret is out of the bag. She looks so happy — I don't think she really cares. I'm here for the love between Clare and Benoit, and can't wait to see what wedding planning happens in the near future. Congrats, you two.

