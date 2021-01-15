I can only imagine how uncomfortable actors must feel when they have to watch their own sex scenes with their family. That's why Phoebe Dynevor's quote about watching Bridgerton with her grandparents seemed to make so much sense to me. "I find it really hard to watch myself, but I had to if they were going to watch it,” Dynevor revealed on the Jan. 15 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "So, I had to stand there with the remote, ready at any given point to fast-forward for them not to see any of the things I didn't want them to see." Once Dynevor got to the end, she hilariously noted it wasn't as bad as she thought it was going to be. “We got through it," she laughed. "It was PG-13 for my grandparents."

Dynevor stars in Bridgerton alongside Roots actor Regé-Jean Page. In the show, they have some intense love scenes, and Page said it was also hard for him to watch it with his family. So that's why he gave them a heads-up. "We've got a family WhatsApp group [and we used] red flashing light emojis, particularly around episode five," Page told Barrymore. "But also, the Brits are very well-drilled for this in general." But even though Page warned everyone about his sex scenes, it still came as a surprise to one of his cousins.

"She'd made a couple of tactical cups of tea, she told me. You just leave the room and put the kettle on. … You're not disturbed, you just need to make a very long cup of tea right now," he joked. "But the problem with this show is that she came back and she said, 'You guys were still going! How many cups of tea do I need to make?'" LOL.

Because Page and Dynevor had such great chemistry on-screen, some fans thought there might be something romantic going on between them. But Page shot down those rumors when he spoke to Access Hollywood on Jan. 9. "I think that everything you need to know is on camera," he said, while also crediting the "beautiful" scripts for the incredible storyline. "The sparky words, scripts, and material are more than enough."

Now I know not to invite my family to watch Bridgerton Season 2 with me.