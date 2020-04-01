If you needed further proof that they're definitely an item, I'd recommend checking out Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's TikTok together. Yep, it's April 2020 and an app once pretty much exclusively reserved for high schoolers is now the world's best source of intel on the love lives of full-grown adult members of Bachelor Nation. On March 31, the two were both featured in a TikTok dancing to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign’s “Something New” with three friends, including season 15 Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick.

The TikTok comes just a few days after Weber and Flanagan were spotted galavanting around Chicago on March 25, causing members of Bachelor Nation and fans alike to buzz about something going on between the two. Now the video seems to be further proof that something is up.

Unfortunately for Flanagan and Weber, the video is getting a lot of heat from Bachelor Nation fans for being a sort of knockoff version of Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron's now famed Quarantine Crew. "The Walmart version of quarantine crew," one person commented on Weber and Flanagan's video on Instagram. Another chimed in, "They’re trying so hard to be the quarantine crew but this is giving boring and dry crew." Another harshly chimed in to dub them the "WANNABES" crew. Yeah, things are getting middle-school level mean here, people.

Also, can I just point out that the Quarantine Crew has actually been in quarantine with each other for weeks now? Meanwhile, the whole world saw pictures of Weber and Flanagan flirting it up in a highly populated area just days before shooting this video with their squad. When will these two just accept the fact that they need to be socially distancing for the good of humanity?

While the rest of the world has some qualms with Weber and Flanagan's romance, his ex Hannah Ann Sluss told David Spade during a March 30 appearance on the IGTV version of his talk show Lights Out that she's just happy she doesn't have to be involved with him anymore:

When I saw the pictures, I really wasn't that surprised by it. You know, I mean, I've moved on, Peter's moved on, we're both able to do what we want. And also, in regards to Kelley, I met her through the show, so we were friends and we were dating the same guy, so me seeing her with someone that I had dated, it doesn't really... maybe make me as upset if it wasn't for any other circumstance, you know? I mean, they can choose to do what they want to do. I'm just glad that I'm out of, like, the love triangle... square. It's square now.

Well, here's to hoping Flanagan and Weber are happy doing whatever it is that they're doing. But please — can they start actually socially distancing now?