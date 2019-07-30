Welp, it happened. Hannah Brown sent Peter Weber home on The Bachelorette finale, and I can't say I didn't see it coming. On July 15, Peter's reported ex girlfriend, model Calee Lutes, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their breakup, and said he reportedly broke up with her abruptly in December 2018 after dating for five months, right before going on the show. The day after the finale special, Peter Weber cleared up those ex-girlfriend rumors in an interview with PEOPLE.

"There was a lot of truth to what she said in her story, but there is also a lot of truth that wasn't mentioned," Peter told the publication. "The show had absolutely nothing to do with me ending that relationship." ICYMI, Calee originally told Entertainment Tonight that she and Weber's relationship was a short but passionate one. She said they dated for five months, and even though their relationship was long distance, they often talked about moving in together. They were even also reportedly planning a trip to Costa Rica in March, but apparently, Peter FaceTimed her just before Christmas and said they should end their relationship before it got more serious.

Peter explained in his interview that he wasn't dating her when he interviewed for the show, PEOPLE reported. He even added that when it came to his relationship with Calee, there was reportedly a time when he was more into their relationship than she was. "I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward," he said. "And she wasn't on the same page as me. That being said, I wasn't going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up."

Regardless of what went down between Peter and Calee, he told the publication that he regretted any pain he may have caused her and now can personally understand how she felt because of his time on The Bachelorette. "It's obvious that I hurt someone that I really did care about," he said. "That was never my intention. And for that I'm sorry. Breakups suck!"

So, that's his side of the story. As for Calee's, it's a little different, and definitely makes Pilot Pete look a little shady, IMO. "He didn't really have a reason why," Calee said. "I was devastated and completely blindsided." A totally understandable reaction! She said she didn't understand why he had to end things so suddenly, and initially thought it might've had to do with another woman. But when she looked at his recent Instagram followers, she noticed a Bachelorette producer had recently followed him. "He immediately deleted every trace of me on Instagram. He deleted our pictures, which is expected, but he also untagged me from photos, deleted my comments from his page and went as far as unliking my photos/deleting his comments from my Instagram as well," she said.

IDK what to believe, his story or hers, but either way, there seem to have been some hurt feelings on both sides. Here's hoping Peter and Calee can work things out and at least be friends.