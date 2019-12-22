While Pete Davidson's appearances during this season of Saturday Night Live have been increasingly rare, the comedian made his gig on the Dec. 21 show one to remember. In addition to touching on his new relationship with model Kaia Gerber, the cast member also infused some of his signature humor into a segment where he appeared to talk about his mental health. The comedian has publicly talked about the topic before, and Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update joke about going to rehab has fans showing their support in droves.

If you've been watching Season 45, you might have noticed that you've been seeing a lot less of the former SNL mainstay recently. The actor is slated to a part of the upcoming sequel to Suicide Squad, which will be released Aug. 6, 2021, and he's also had a lot of his time taken up in the romance department. Shortly after breaking things off with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Margaret Qualley, Davidson struck up a romance with Kaia Gerber — and things have already gotten pretty serious. Not only was the model spotted with a "P" initial necklace, but the pair have been seen attending a wedding together, packing on the PDA in Miami, and heading out on the town as a duo.

During his Weekend Update appearance, Davidson quipped about the public's fascination with his love life with co-host Colin Jost, who's currently engaged to Scarlett Johansson.

"You get to date a famous woman and everyone's delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat," he joked. "What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I'm the only one who has a job. It's like me or Tyga."

After joking about the fact that he was on right after Eddie Murphy — saying, "I can’t believe you guys let me do this during the Eddie Murphy episode. So many fans being reminded why they stopped watching." — the 26-year-old's bit took a serious turn as he seemed to touch on his mental health while talking about his plans for his winter vacation.

"I'm going on 'vacation' but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces," Davidson said, appearing to imply that he would be checking himself into a rehabilitation facility during the SNL winter hiatus. "And it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates."

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

Jost, who seemed a bit concerned, then took out his phone to boost his fellow comic's spirits with praise from viewers who were tuning in.

"I don't care if he's crazy, I really love Pete Davidson," Jost read. This was just one of the many messages of support that Davidson received, as viewers headed to Twitter to applaud the comedian for being so open about his mental health.

Davidson has yet to respond to the overwhelming support from all his fans, but I'm sure he'll be back to share updates once SNL is back in session after the holidays.