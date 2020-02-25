During an incredibly honest conversation with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete Davidson opened up about how Mac Miller's death impacted his relationship with Ariana Grande. In the interview, which took place on Feb. 21 and was uploaded to Charlamagne's YouTube channel on Feb. 24, the comedian shared that he felt the rapper's passing ultimately led to the end of his relationship. When Charlamagne asked Davidson how he felt about Grande publicly mourning Miller's death and calling him her soulmate while they were still together, Davidson spoke candidly.

"I totally got it 'cause we were only together for a few months," Davidson shared. "She’d even tell you this. I was like, listen, 'I get it. Do whatever you gotta do. I’ll be here.' I literally said — I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.' I pretty much knew it was around over after that." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Grande to confirm Davidson's claims but did not hear back in time for publication).

"That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that sh*t is like," Davidson continued. "That sh*t is just terrible. All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f*cked up, and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still."

At the time of Miller's death in 2018, Grande took to Instagram to post a video of them laughing together over dinner alongside this emotional caption:

i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).