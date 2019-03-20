Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are growing closer, it seems. According to a recent report from People, the two stars shared a very important dinner that was all about family and included Beckinsale’s mom. Pete Davidson’s dinner with Kate Beckinsale’s mom, Judy Loe, marked the anniversary of Beckinsale’s dad’s death 40 years ago.

Beckinsale, Davidson, and Loe headed out to Nobu in in Los Angeles to have dinner on Tuesday, March 19. Beckinsale’s stepdad Roy Battersby was also with them, so the dinner was a true family affair. More than that, though, it showed that Beckinsale and Davidson have more than just a fling going on. I mean, if you’re going to bring a boyfriend along for a family dinner to honor your late father, then I think that’s probably a sign the relationship is getting to a solid place. So, that’s very interesting to see.

All that said, it’s nice to hear that Beckinsale and her family take time out of their schedules to honor her late father Richard Beckinsale, who was also an actor. According to People, he died at the young age of 31 from a massive heart attack back in 1979. Beckinsale was just 5-years-old at the time, so she didn’t get a whole lot of time with him. And she noted that in an Instagram post about her dad.

“40 years is a lot of missing. Thank you so much to everyone who has been kind. Lots of love xx #march19,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption of her post.

In her Instagram post, Beckinsale shared photos of her dad from his time on television. You can check out Beckinsale’s Instagram post here.

This isn’t the first time Beckinsale has shared memories of her dad on Instagram. Back in June 2017, she shared a photo of herself and her dad with a sweet message that read, “I miss you so much. Happy Father's Day. Thank you for teaching me love, and funny, and that both last forever ❤️”

So, it’s pretty obvious that family is important to Beckinsale. And the fact that she brought Davidson along for such a special dinner probably means that he’s important to her, too. By all accounts, she’s really enjoying her time with him.

In a March 5 report from E! News, a source close to Davidson and Beckinsale revealed that the two are actually perfect for each other, despite how mismatched people may think they are.

"He always has her laughing and that's a good feeling to have," the source said before adding, "They talk a lot and never run out of things to say." Of course, there’s more involved in Davidson and Beckinsale’s relationship and the two of them are still getting to know each other.

"Kate's very into Pete," the source said. "You wouldn't necessarily put them together, but it's working for now. She's excited about getting to know him and hoping to spend more time with him."

Overall, it certainly seems like Davidson and Beckinsale are getting closer and Davidson being there to support Beckinsale on the anniversary of her dad’s death only highlights that fact.