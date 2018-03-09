Calling all of my fellow cat lovers out there. There are some people in this world who love cats more than anything (Can I get a hell yeah?), and others who just haven't been converted yet. Fur real — how can you not love something so adorable? I just assume if you don't like cats, you just haven't given these fur babies a chance. For those of us on the right side of history, we understand each other and people who love cats can relate on so many levels.

I know that cats are just misunderstood creatures. They are fluffy best friends who will give you your space, but then also take up your space by sitting right down on your keyboard. They truly DGAF if you placed a cup of water on the edge of a table, because they will knock it off with their curiosity. You wouldn't expect Beyoncé to walk into a room like she didn't own it, so why are we faulting cats for having the same kind of cool attitude?

Not only will your cat cuddle with you on a bad day, but they can make you laugh uncontrollably at their sassy behavior. Seriously, these kitties can be the greatest friends you've ever had, and that's why we adore them so very much. Cat lovers, unite in these eight things we share together — because we have found the purrfect companions and we love them meow-y much.

1 You Get Very Defensive On The Cat Versus Dog Debate Giphy Why do we need to choose sides, though? They are two very different creatures, and it's unfair that we have to pick one. We're allowed to be both a cat person and a dog person. Obviously, those of you who are reading this are probably more cat people, but this question is just rude and I reject it.

2 There's Nothing Better Than When A Cat's Eyes Get All Big Giphy You might remember that scene in Shrek 2 where Puss in Boots' eyes get all big and sad. Hearts everywhere are melting just thinking about it. You are a sucker for those big eyes a cat gets when they want to play. It's just too much to handle.

3 You Know You've Made A Good Friend When You Find Another Cat Lover Giphy This is literally the best. When you find out a friend is a cat lover as well, you immediately gain so much more respect for them. It's like you see them in a whole new light. They go from being just a friend to a great friend in a matter of minutes, and you can trust them to make the right kind of decision (aka, opt for a night in with your cats over a night at the bar).

4 You Never Tire Of Looking At Cat Pictures Giphy Bring on the pictures and videos of cats, and keep them coming. We will never grow old of these gems, and that's why they're so popular on the Internet. You probably even follow a few famous cat accounts on Instagram. Cats on cats on cats — yes, please.

5 At A Party, You're The One In The Corner Playing With The Host's Cats Giphy Let's be honest, you just relate more to feline friends. If you happen to be at a party and find out there is a cat chilling there as well, that's where you'll be all night long. Forget socializing with humans — you're too busy petting a fluffy new friend who loves you meowy much.

6 A Little Cat Hair Is Never A Problem For You Giphy You've stopped using a lint roller to get rid of the fur on your pants. It's everywhere and pretty useless at this point. You always have a little cat hair on you, and it's not a problem. It just shows that you were cuddling with your cat, and you love bragging about that.

7 You Say Hello To Every Cat You Meet Giphy It's an impulse. You can't even control yourself. When you see a cat walking down the street, something comes over you and you find yourself saying, "Hey kitty kitty kitty." Your voice might even change pitches, and you start making weird noises to get the furry friend's attention. Just know, you're not alone. We have all done it.