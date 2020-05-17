People Are Obsessed With These 42 Honestly *Genius* Products On Amazon

What if many of your daily annoyances or household dilemmas could be solved with a single product? There’s nothing like discovering inventive products that go on to change and improve your day-to-day life — and these 42 genius products that people are obsessed with and can’t stop buying are all examples of genius, life-changing items you need.

Some of these genius products are all about keeping up appearances. Shop your way to a cleaner bathroom with the beard apron that catches all those little hairs while you shave. Clear up your skin while getting a good night’s sleep with an anti-acne pillow spray that smells like lavender. Or buy a set of hair ties that (finally) won't snag strands or give your headaches.

If you're shopping for your innovative products for your home, you can stock up on everything from plant-based sponges to rug grippers to one of my personal favorites on the list: a pack of wood markers that you can use to touch up dings or scratches on your favorite wooden pieces. Talk about saving money and time while seriously sprucing up your space.

These genius finds won’t stay stocked long, so hurry and shop — you’ll be glad you did.

1. This Drain Cover That Lets You Fill Up Your Bath With More Water SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the most out of your bath with his bottomless bath overflow cover. The cover fits most overflow drains and allows you to fill your tub with more water, giving you more room to soak. Twelve suction cups lock the cover into place, allowing water to fill past the traditional overflow line. To clean it, just toss it in the dishwasher.

2. This Soothing Himalayan Salt Lamp That Promotes A Good Night's Rest Himalayan Glow Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp is both aesthetically pleasing and practical. When the lamp is on, the glow of the amber light is soothing and offers a unique source of light. These salt lamps are known for helping you get a better night’s rest as well. This version even has a dimmer switch, allowing you to set the mood whenever you want.

3. A Bag Hanger That Keeps Purses Off Of Dirty Floors Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your purse off the floor with this instant bag hanger. The clip opens wide and hooks to table tops, counters, walls, bathroom doors, and more, creating a hook for your purse or other valuables to hang. It’s made with triple plated alloy that is durable and strong. It comes in seven colors to match your purse.

4. These Silicone Face Scrubbers That Exfoliate Skin And Eliminate Blackheads AOMUU Silicone Face Scrubber Exfoliator Facial Cleansing Pads (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your skin a deep clean that’s gentle and effective with this silicone face scrubber. These soft cleaning pads are made to remove blackheads and dead skin, leaving clean, glowing skin behind. On the back is a suction cup, making it easy to stick to a mirror or shower to allow it to dry between uses.

5. A Pillow Spray That Banishes Acne-Causing Bacteria TreeActiv Anti-Acne Pillow Spray $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This anti-acne spray gets rid of bacteria from your pillow that may be irritating your skin. It’s made with clary sage and tea tree, peppermint, and lavender waters. Just spray it directly on your pillow to clean it and leave it smelling fresh and calming. It’s also great for freshening up pet areas.

6. This Foam Roller That Relieves Muscle Aches And Keeps It Shape LuxFit Foam Roller $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Relieve muscle tension with this foam roller. It’s designed to repel liquids like sweat, as well as hold its shape use after use. It comes in four different sizes that each help to prevent muscle injuries and increase coordination and flexibility.

7. A Two-In-One Tong And Spatula For Easier Cooking AllStar Innovations Clever Tongs (4-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever kitchen tool combines the power of tongs and spatulas. This two-in-one gadget features a stainless steel frame (the tongs) and a silicone cradle (the spatula). Now you can scoop or grab your favorite foods without worrying about dropping them. The whole piece is dishwasher safe and heat resistant up to 400 degrees.

8. An Electric Milk Frother That Turns You Into An At-Home Barista Zulay Kitchen MilkBoss Electric Milk Frother $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Be your own barista with this milk frother. The battery-powered frother has an ergonomic handle and a stainless steel whisk that whips milk and transforms it into light and fluffy foam. Add a scoop of fun foam to the top of your latte or coffee for a little something extra. To clean it, just run it under hot water and turn on the whisk.

9. A Toothbrush Holder And Toothpaste Dispenser That Keeps Counters Clean Wikor Toothbrush Holder Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This toothbrush holder and automatic toothpaste dispenser makes brushing your teeth so much less messy. The brush holder keeps your toothbrush in an anti-dust compartment where it is able to dry between uses. The toothpaste dispenser delivers that same amount of toothpaste every time. Stick it to your bathroom wall or mirror using the included self-adhesive.

10. These Yoga Flash Cards That Are Perfect For Beginners WorkoutLabs Yoga Cards $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Even if you're a yoga newbie, these yoga cards teach basic and more complex poses that you can do at home. Each card has poses, stretches, and movements geared specifically for beginners. Pick out cards to determine your workout, and learn more about poses and your body in the process. Each card features the pose or exercise with its name, pronunciation, how-tos, and helpful reminders.

11. The Pancake Bottle That Keeps Your Batter From Clumping Tovolo Pancake Pen $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Make pancakes minus the mess with this pancake pen. The pen is a narrow bottle that holds your favorite pancake batter. It has a valve that keeps the batter from clumping or slipping. This makes it easy to get perfect circular pancakes on the grill every time. Plus it has a removable cap that makes its easy to clean.

12. A Plant-Based Sponge That Deep Cleans Without Scratching Surfaces Scrub-it Natural Plant-Based Scrub Sponge (10-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This natural cleaning sponge works as hard as your sponge at home, but without all the harsh chemicals. It’s made of coconut shell, agave, and henequén. Not only is it better for the environment but it won’t hold on to those odors and germs the same way a traditional sponge does. Use it for dishwashing or cleaning around your home — it won’t scratch your surfaces.

13. This Wine Aerator That Makes Your Wine Taste Even Better Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Get the best flavor from your wine by aerating it with the optimal amount of oxygen with this aerator pourer. It aerates your wine as you pour a glass, ensuring that each serving is fresh and delicious. The secret is the swan-neck spout and 150 degree slant. It includes a rubber stopper to keep wine from spilling or going bad.

14. A Sports Bra That Has Built-In Pockets For Your Smartphone And Headphones Helisopus Womens One Shoulder Sports Bra $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your phone safe while you work out with this sports bra that has a built-in pocket. The unique headphone cable hole keeps your headphone cords from kinking or wrapping around you. It’s made of a material that’s thick enough to offer high-impact support, while still drying quickly. Choose from eight colors and styles for your perfect workout look.

15. This Dermaplaning Tool That Removes Facial Hair For Smoother Skin Finishing Touch Flawless Dermaplaning Hair Removal Tool $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Get smoother skin with this hair removal tool. This facial dermaplaning tool removes fine hair like peach fuzz while exfoliating your face and sloughing away dead skin. It has a built-in LED light that makes it easy to see the hairs you want to remove. Use it for upper lip hair, shaping eyebrows, or exfoliating your cheeks.

16. The Heating Pad That Is Large Enough To Cover Your Back MIGHTY BLISS Large Electric Heating Pad $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This heating pad is perfect for back pain or cramps that won’t quit. It’s extra large and has both moist and dry heat settings, as well as three temperature settings. You can even toss it in the wash to clean it. It heats up quickly and is made with soft microplush that’s extra cozy.

17. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Freshens Up Your Car InnoGear Car Diffuser $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Now you can diffuse essential oils in your car with this USB car diffuser. It fits in a cup holder and has all the controls on the top, making it easier (and safer) to turn on and off in the car. Choose from two different mist modes and rely on the auto-off feature that turns off the diffuser when it runs out of water.

18. The Spiral Hair Ties That Won't Break Or Pull On Strands invisibobble Power Traceless Hair Ties (3-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon These invisibobble hair ties keep your hair in place without pulling on strands, leaving dents in your hair, or causing breakage. Unlike traditional hair ties, this hair tie is “traceless.” It's also water resistant and keeps your hair in place, even while you swim. It’s available in three colors.

19. These Herb Scissors That Cut Precisely While Keeping You Safe Chefast Herb Scissors Set $16 | Amazon See on Amazon These herb scissors are safe and give you clean cuts every time. It has five stainless steel blades and a comfortable handle. This set comes with the scissors, a safety cover and cleaning comb, as well as a stylish box and two drawstring bags. The scissors are also great for crafts.

20. This Steamer WithThree Compartments To Make Dinner So Much Faster Aicok Food Steamer $40 | Amazon See on Amazon Making dinner has never been so easy as with this food steamer. It has three tiers that are stackable, allowing you to steam different foods in them at the same time. This set comes with an egg holder and a rice tray. It heats up fast and has an auto-shut off to keep you safe.

21. These Eye Masks That Heat Up For Dry Eye And Headache Relief ProCIV Steam Eye Mask $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Moisturize your eyes and relax with these steam eye masks. The masks automatically start heating up as soon as you open them. Place them on your eyes and relax with the steam soothing your skin. The steam lasts about 20 minutes and can help with things like sinus pressure, dry eyes, pink eye, or styes.

22. A Compact Waffle Maker That Barely Takes Up Counter Space DASH Mini Waffle Maker Machine $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini waffle maker is perfect for small apartments or dorms. It's compact and weighs just one pound so it won’t take up too much space. It heats up quickly and makes single waffles that are evenly cooked. No need to mess with buttons, this waffle maker turns on as soon as you plug it in.

23. An Extra Long Anti-Slip Bath Mat That Keeps You Safe In The Shower SlipX Solutions Extra Long Bath Mat $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This extra long bath mat keeps you safer in the shower. The non-slip mat has more than 200 suction cups, locking it in place on your bathtub floor. It covers more than 30 percent more tub surface than other mats, making you feel safe. It comes in 11 colors and is a breeze to install.

24. These Rug Grippers That Keep Your Carpet From Curling Or Slipping X-Protector Rug Grippers $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your rugs from curling with these rug grippers. They stick on to the corners of your rugs and then adhere to the floor, keeping your rug in place. They’re only one-eighth of an inch thick so your carpet lays flat. You can renew the stickiness of the gripper by wiping it down with a wet cloth or with rubbing alcohol.

25. This Drink Pitcher That Makes Delicious Fruit-Infused Beverages VeBo Tea and Fruit Infusion Pitcher $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay hydrated with delicious infused water with this tea and fruit infusion pitcher. This BPA-free, shatterproof pitcher has an infuser built into it, allowing tea or fruit to soak in the water, while still making it easy to pour. It also comes with an ice core rod that keeps water cold without diluting the flavor.

26. A Water Bottle Brush Set That Digs Deep Inside Of Bottles For A Better Clean Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Make sure your favorite water bottle gets a good and deep enough cleaning with this bottle cleaning set. It has a small brush scrub, perfect for deep cleaning straws, as well as a circular brush for lids. The large brush has an extended neck, making it easy to get to the bottom of the bottle.

27. This Beverage Cooler That Makes Iced Coffee In Less Than A Minute HyperChiller Beverage Cooler $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Make your favorite ice coffee at home with this HyperChiller beverage cooler. The patented design makes ice cold drinks in less than 60 seconds. It chills your drinks without any chemicals or gels. Just pour your coffee or tea into the chamber and seal it. Soon you’ll have an ice cold drink.

28. These Beautiful Planters That Water Your Plants For You Mkono Self Watering Planter (3-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your favorite plant babies hydrated without lifting a finger with this self-water flower pot. These pots come with two layers: one for the plant and one for the water. They stack together with a cotton rope connecting the two. The rope pulls water from the lower basin into the plant’s roots. You only have to refill it every 10 days.

29. A Set Of Markers That Fill In Scratches Or Marks On Your Wooden Furniture Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Knicks and scratches on your furniture are inevitable, but why spend money on new pieces when you can just touch up the small area with these furniture repair markers. They come in six unique colors to match the wood in your home. The pack also includes a sharpener and six wax sticks. Just draw directly on the wood with the market to make the scratch disappear.

30. These No-Tie Shoelaces That Keep You Safe While Running AMLY Elastic No Tie Shoelaces (4-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These no-tie shoe laces are perfect for runners. They’re extra long (48 inches) and feature strong stainless steel springs that lock the laces into place on top of your foot. You won’t have to worry about them coming undone mid-run. Plus they have reflective patterns on them so you’ll be seen even in the dark.

31. A Container Designed To Keep Guacamole Green For Longer Casabella Guac-Lock Container $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your guac green for days with this guac-lock container. It presses the air out of the jar, stopping your guacamole from turning brown. It holds up to 24 ounces and is BPA-free, odor-proof, and shatterproof. Plus you can toss it in the dishwasher between uses. You can also use it for dips or fruits to keep them fresher, longer.

32. An Ice Roller That Reduces Redness And Feels So Good On Your Skin Esarora Ice Roller $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This ice roller calms redness and inflammation, helps relieve pain from sinus headaches and migraines, and can improve circulation. This pack comes with two rollers: one stainless steel and one plastic and it can be stored in your freezer between uses.

33. The Adorable Manual Juicer Shaped Like A Watering Can Peleg Design Watering Can Juicer $18 | Amazon See on Amazon This manual juicer is shaped like a watering can, making it easy to pour juice into a glass or drizzle it over your favorite meals. Juice a lemon or orange by twisting half of the fruit over the juicing head. The juice drips into the watering can and can then be poured through the spout. Not only is it practical, it’s oh so cute.

34. This Aloe Vera Peel-Off Mask That Controls Oil And Hydrates Skin LuckyFine Aloe Vera Peel Off Facial Mask $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Give pores a deep cleaning treatment without sapping skin of moisture with this aloe peel-off mask. The cooling mask is made with aloe vera, water, and glycerol and works to control oil and eliminate blackheads and other impurities while hydrating your skin. Just apply the mask and let it sit for up to 20 minutes, then gently peel it off.

35. A Pizza Slicer That Cuts Right Through The Toughest Crust Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Slice pizza easily with this pizza slicer, which boasts a sharp blade that cuts through pizza dough in one motion, while the silicone blade guard keeps your hands safe. It comes apart to make cleaning easy and can even go straight in the dishwasher. It works great on veggies as well!

36. The Pain-Relieving Foot Massager That Is Exactly What You Need After A Long Day TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Treat yourself to a relaxing massage and reduce pain and fatigue with this dual foot massager. The wood-crafted foot roller is designed with 10 independent rollers that ease foot pain from plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, neuropathy, or just uncomfortable shoes. The massager weighs less than two pounds, so take it on-the-go for relief whenever you need it.

37. This Collapsible Diffuser That Fits Over Any Hair Dryer And Styles Curls And Waves The Curly Co. Collapsible Hair Diffuser $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This hair diffuser will give you the natural, frizz-free curls of your dreams — plus it's a compact tool that you attach to your hair dryer, so it takes up less space. The silicone design is made to fit around most hair dryers and even collapses to lay flat when storing. The diffuser works to solidify your curls and set them, using no and low heat. Be sure to use this with a blow dryer that allows you to control heat temperature output.

38. A Back Belt That Trains You To Have Better Posture BetterBack Lower Back Support Posture Belt $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Get better posture with this back support belt. It was first seen on Shark Tank and works by training you to sit upright in any chair and stabilize your pelvis. The portable belt can be worn for 15 minutes a day to fix slouching.

39. This Fool-Proof Hair Cutting Tool So You Can Cut Your Own Hair CreaProducts Original CreaClip Set $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Trim your bangs and hair more easily at home with this CreaClip set. Just clip it to your hair, slide it into position, and cut along the line. You can use it at an angle, straight across, or even to cut layers. It works on all hair types and is great for beginners or for quick trims between trips to the salon.

40. The Bathroom Spray That Works Before You Go To Zap Bad Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Leave the bathroom smelling nicer than you found it with this Poo-Pourri Before You Go spray. Unlike other sprays, you use this spray before you go to the bathroom by spritzing it into toilet water to neutralize odors before they grow stronger. The lemon, bergamot, and lemongrass essential oils lock in odors and leave a fresh smell behind.

41. This Light Therapy Lamp That Promotes Focus And Energy Miroco Light Therapy Lamp $38 | Amazon See on Amazon This light therapy lamp can lift your mood and help you focus and sleep better. It is UV-free and uses bright white LED lights. This lamp has three modes and a timer that you can set. It’s small enough to take on the go.