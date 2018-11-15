84 Sick Finds On Amazon For People Who Are A Pain To Shop For

No matter what the occasion, buying gifts for family and friends can be difficult, but it can be even harder when the person you're shopping for is super picky. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of Amazon and the e-tailer is a treasure trove of weird (but genius) gifts that are perfect for those people who are hard to please.

From a non-stick frying pan that has built-in molds for eggs, sliders, silver dollar pancakes, and more, to a stainless steel knife set that comes with six knives as well as a chic acrylic holding block, Amazon's got brilliant gift solutions for everyone on your list. And, as long as you are a Prime member, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a present that will arrive in just two days.

With Amazon taking the stress out of finding the perfect gifts, you'll have plenty of time to do a little shopping for yourself, too.

01 A Touch-Control Light That's Also Dimmable Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon Not only is the beautiful moon design great for people of all ages, but the Mydethun moon lamp is also touch-controlled with a built-in dimmer. This lamp can be switched between both white and yellow light, and the battery recharges within three hours but can run for up to 10 — each order also includes a ceramic hand base so this light can stand on its own!

02 A Lighted Makeup Mirror That Can Tilt Up To 180 Degrees Magicfly Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $49.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Dark or incandescent lighting can make it hard to choose the right shades when putting on makeup, which is why this lighted makeup mirror has 21 built-in LED lights that simulate natural daylight. Able to run via USB or four AAA batteries, this makeup mirror can also tilt up to 180 degrees for a more personalized viewing angle, and the trifold design also has magnification mirrors so you can more accurately apply your liners and more.

03 This 15-Piece Knife Block Set That’s Fully Tricked Out BEAFUORCT Knife Block Set (15 Pieces) Amazon $44 See On Amazon Any home chef could benefit from this full set of stainless steel knives with bonus tools, all of which can be stored in the sleek acrylic stand. Along with six steak knives, the set includes a chef’s knife, carving, bread, and utility knives, a sharpener, kitchen shears, sharpener, and a finger guard to protect your hands while slicing and dicing.

04 A Jewelry Chest That Has Drawers Lined With Non-Slip Padding Beautify Jewelry Organizer Chest Amazon $27.99 $27.99 See On Amazon At less than 10 inches high and 7 inches wide, the Beautify jewelry organizer chest is compact enough to fit on most dressing tables, yet still boasts six drawers lined with non-slip, as well as two slide closet compartments and nine hanging hooks. The acrylic design is super-durable as well as very in-style, and since it's completely clear you can easily spot the item you want without having to open every drawer.

05 The Memory Foam Pillow That Lets You Adjust Its Height UTTU Sandwich Pillow Amazon $54.99 $44.99 See On Amazon Unlike other memory foam pillows, the UTTU sandwich pillow has removable layers of memory foam that allow you to adjust how tall this pillow is (taking out the middle layer brings the height from 4.7 inches to 3.5 inches). This style of memory foam is also designed to not become hard in cold weather, and the bamboo cover is resistant to dust mites as well as hypoallergenic and super-breathable.

06 A Makeup Brush Set That Has Its Own Standing Easel SHANY Cosmetics 18-Piece Brush Collection Amazon $27.76 See On Amazon Rather than letting your brushes kick around loose in a drawer, the SHANY Cosmetics 18-piece brush collection comes with its own water-resistant transport pouch that doubles as an upright standing easel, allowing you to easily and safely store your brushes. The bristles are made from a blend of professional synthetic as well as natural hairs, and the brushes range from face brushes, Kabuki styles, foundation, eyes, and more.

07 The Gadget That Lets You Create Fresh, Homemade Yogurt Euro Cuisine Yogurt Maker Amazon $28 See on Amazon Whether you enjoy tzatziki or a cup of Greek yogurt to go with breakfast, the Euro Cuisine yogurt maker will be right up your alley. It can make up to seven 6-ounce jars of yogurt at once, and you’ll have results in six to 10 hours. The machine is super simple to operate, and the time markers on the side let you know how long the process will take.

08 A Versatile Gym Bag With A Separate Section For Shoes sportsnew Gym Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whoever made this gym bag thought of everything. Not only is there a separate pocket in the roomy main compartment for wet clothes, bathing suits, or towels, but there’s also a set-apart pocket for shoes, so that dirty soles don’t get on any of your other items. You can carry the bag over one shoulder, use the dual straps to wear it like a backpack, or simply carry it by the handles. Choose from seven colors like black, mint green, and pink.

09 The Adjustable Laptop Desk Made From Sturdy Bamboo SONGMICS Laptop Desk Amazon $39 See On Amazon Great as a laptop desk as well as TV dinner tray, this bedside desk is made from 100% natural bamboo that's both smooth and sturdy. There are five different height slots to choose from so you can adjust this desk for the optimal viewing angle, and there's even a small drawer where you can store pens, flash drives, notepads, paper clips, and more.

10 An Adult Version Of The Party Game 'Would You Rather?' Pick Your Poison Adult Card Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get conversations going at your next get together; you only need three or more people to play the Pick Your Poison adult card game, which makes it great for parties and small gatherings alike. Each player tries to make the hardest scenario possible by combining two "poison" cards from their hand, and then you have to guess which players would choose which options. The deck also comes with 300 cards to start with, which means you're not at risk for repeating the same hands during multiple games.

11 The Wine Glasses That Help Keep Your Beverages Cool FINEDINE Wine Glasses Amazon $21.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Whereas regular glass allows heat to transfer from your hands into your drink, the FINEDINE wine glasses' stainless steel design helps insulate your beverages to keep them chilled. Not only is stainless steel rust-resistant as well as BPA and lead-free, but it's also shatter-proof which makes these glasses super-durable. One Amazon reviewer even noted that you could put them in the freezer so they're "chilled for white wine or cocktails."

12 A Handheld Vacuum That's Easy To Empty Black And Decker Hand Vacuum Amazon $30.82 See On Amazon Whereas other handheld vacuums can have complicated bags to deal with, the Black and Decker hand vacuum has a bagless dirt bowl design that makes it not only easy to see how much dirt is in your vacuum, but dumping it all out is a breeze too. Each order comes with detail brushes so you can get tight corners as well as upholstery, and since it's cordless you can easily use it anywhere in your home.

13 The Travel Cosmetics Bag With A Handy Drawstring Design Casper And Coal Travel Cosmetics Bag Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Not only is it cute enough that you could keep it out on your vanity, the Casper and Coal travel cosmetics bag also has a drawstring design that allows you to simply pick it up, pulls the string, and go . The high-quality canvas nylon is soft to touch yet durable, and there are also three mesh pockets as well as three elastic bands that help keep your cosmetics secure.

14 A Pan That Helps You Get A Crispy Pizza Crust CHEF G Pizza Crisper Set Amazon $79.99 See On Amazon Made from non-stick stainless steel that's completely BPA-free, the CHEF G pizza crisper set is great for getting a thorough, crispy cook on both store-bought and homemade pizzas alike. The silicone handles make it easy to pull these pans out of the oven even while wearing mitts, and each set comes with two 12-inch pizza crisper pans as well as one pizza cutter.

15 The Tea That Won't Diffuse Leaves Into Your Drink Tea Drops Instant Pressed Teas Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Instead of relying on loose leaves to diffuse flavor, the Tea Drops instant pressed teas are small, pressed teas made with USDA organic tea, spices, and raw sugar that dissolve in your hot water, eliminating the chance of loose leaves trickling into your drink. Each order comes with two matcha green tea, rose earl grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint flavors, and one Amazon reviewer noted that "they are perfectly sweetened, [and] not too sweet."

16 A Rose Gold Elixir That Makes Your Face Glow Ofanyia 24-Karate Rose Gold Beauty Elixir Amazon $10 See On Amazon All you have to do is mix a few drops of this rose gold elixir in with your favorite foundation, and the 24-karat-gold-infused oil will add a radiant glow. Made with a base of rosehip seed oil, it also keeps skin hydrated and helps fade dark spots. Plus, you can use this oil on your lips to give them a boost of moisture and shimmer.

17 The Massager That Delivers Serious Relief To Your Shoulders, Neck, & Back TRIDUCNA Shiatsu Back Neck and Shoulder Massager Amazon $53 See On amzon Able to simulate a Shiatsu massage, this neck massager has eight nodes that work into the tense parts of your neck and upper back to deliver targeted relief. It also heats up to offer additional relaxation. And, because this massager is built with two loops on either side, you can easily weave your hands through and go about your normal activities while you use it.

18 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Can Help You Really Relax InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser Amazon $12.38 $11.99 See On Amazon This aromatherapy diffuser can be the essential way to relax. There are also several LED color lights to choose from when setting the mood (or a carousel mode that cycles through all of them), and since it operates at a whisper-quiet level you can also use this diffuser while sleeping without being disturbed.

19 The Light Therapy Lamp That Fights The Winter Blues Verilux Portable Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $44.95 See On Amazon Rather than letting the bad weather on your vacation get you down, use this portable light therapy lamp to simulate the mood-boosting effects of natural sunlight. Great for winter blues, jet lag, shift work, and disruptive seasonal time changes, it has a wide surface area, and it's bright enough that you can even use it for reading, writing, and other everyday tasks.

20 A Volcanic Ash Mask That Detoxifies The Scalp Maui Moisture Detoxifying Volcanic Ash Scalp Care Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with a blend of volcanic ash, bergamot oil, and ginger extract this detoxifying scalp mask offers a deep clean that can help decongest hair and refresh strands. It’s also formulated with aloe juice and coconut to quench dry strands. The best part? It’s suitable for all hair types and smells just like being on a tropical island.

21 The Heat-Resistant Gloves Made From Durable Silicone AYL Silicone Cooking Gloves Amazon $14 See on Amazon Made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, the individual fingers of these cooking gloves allow you to easily grip and handle hot meats on the grill as well as heated pans in the oven. The textured surface gives hands a tight grip, and unlike traditional oven mitts, they’re easy to rinse with just soap and water.

22 An Air Fryer That Reduces The Amount Of Oil In Your Meals New House 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Amazon $70 See on Amazon Instead of frying your food in oil, use this air fryer and get the same crispy texture. The digital display lets you adjust the temperature from 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the removable fry basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The machine is compact too, making this a feasible addition to even small kitchens.

23 The Rolling Massager That Offers Deep Tissue Muscle Relief Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether the muscles in your back, thighs, neck, shoulders, or arms are sore, this contoured massager has 10 independent wooden rollers that offer soothing relief. Since you're the one who determines the pressure, each massage is super customizable, and the handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand.

24 A Beauty Toner That Helps Hydrate Your Skin Mario Badescu Witch Hazel Toner Amazon $14 See on Amazon Use the Mario Badescu Witch Hazel Toner before you apply makeup or as a way to give your skin a quick boost of moisture and hydration. This toner is a great astringent that restores your complexion with Witch Hazel and rose extract.

25 The Extra-Large Seat Cushion With A Non-Skid Bottom Xtreme Comforts Large Seat Cushion Amazon $69.99 $34.97 See On Amazon Poor posture can ruin your spine's alignment, so try using the Xtreme Comforts large seat cushion. This cushion is great for promoting a proper weight distribution between the pressure points in your back, and the non-skid bottom ensures it stays secure whether you're using it outside or in the office. The black mesh cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning, and the large size means it provides plenty of seating room no matter where you place it.

26 A Set Of Measuring Spoons And Cups That Are Collapsible Leepiya Measuring Cups And Spoons Set Amazon $20.99 $9.96 See On Amazon Bulky measuring cups can take up a lot of kitchen space, which is why the cups in the Leepiya measuring cups and spoons set are collapsible for convenient storage. The entire set is made with BPA-free materials, and the long handles on the measuring spoons make it easy to reach into deep containers. And to help keep you organized, both the spoons and cups are connected via an included key ring.

27 The Pack Of Racerback Sports Bras With 50,000 Ratings MIRITY Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made with moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay cool while exercising, the MIRITY racerback sports bras have earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviews. These bras are soft and stretchy which also make them great as loungewear as well as activewear, and the removable padding lets you customize the amount of coverage and support you get.

28 A Bluetooth Speaker That's 100 Percent Waterproof SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Not only is it 100 percent waterproof, but the Bluetooth shower speaker has a long range that allows you to use it in the shower, car, beach, or even at the pool. The battery is long-lasting and fully recharge quickly while the built-in suction cup helps prevent it from falling over.

29 The Hot Sauce Variety Pack That Offers Flavors With A Kick Zombie Cajun Hot Sauce Gift Set Amazon $35 $28.98 See On Amazon Great as a gift or as casual kitchen decor, this hot sauce variety pack comes with four different flavors with a kick: Zombie Cajun, Lagniappe, The Antidote, and Garlic — put them on tacos, pizza, wings, or even on eggs for an added boost of flavor!

30 A Citrus Zester That's Ergonomically Designed To Fit In Your Palm Prepworks by Progressive Pocket Zester Amazon $8 See On Amazon Great for lemons, limes, oranges, and other citrus fruits, this pocket zester is designed to ergonomically fit into the palm of your hand for easy and convenient use. The soft grooves on the side help you grip the zester as you use it, and the stainless steel blades won't rust or dull over time. Unlike other zesters, this one also helps contain mess since the shreds are collected into the built-in storage pocket located behind the blade.

31 The Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Legs Ubeesize Flexible Smartphone Tripod Amazon $24 See On Amazon Designed with three flexible legs that give you the option of wrapping them around objects, this tripod isn't limited to just smartphones, as it can also hold your DSLR camera. When you bring the 12-inch legs together, the tripod also works as a selfie stick, and the included remote control allows you to snap photos from afar.

32 A Sleeping Mask That's Made To Fit Everybody Rayhee Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $9 See On Amazon With a nose guard that blocks 30% more light, this luxury sleep mask will help you catch some zzz’s no matter where you are. Made from mulberry silk, the material is breathable, temperature-regulating, and won’t cause any facial creases while you sleep. The elastic strap has an adjustable buckle, so you can get a secure but comfortable fit. Choose from 16 colors and designs.

33 A Set Of Kitchen Shears & Herb Scissors For Faster Meal Prep Chefast Kitchen Shears and Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See On Amazon Meal prep just got a lot faster, thanks to this two-piece set. It includes a pair of 3-inch kitchen shears that are sharp enough to cut through chicken, poultry, or any type of meat, along with a pair of five-blade herb scissors that snip through parsley, basil, cilantro and more in record time. The set comes with protective covers and comb for working out food residue.

34 A Pack Of Lip Balms Made With 100 Percent Certified Beeswax Naturistick Beeswax Lip Balm Set Amazon $15.99 $8.99 See On Amazon Made without any petroleum, gluten, parabens, or GMOs, the Naturistick beeswax lip balm set comes with four different flavors: peppermint, pomegranate, vanilla, and green tea (two each). The color is neutral which makes these balms unisex as well as great for people of all ages, and the added aloe vera, coconut oil, lanolin, and shea butter help moisturize your lips to keep them from becoming chapped.

35 A Gua Sha & Rose Quartz Roller To Reduce Puffiness BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep it in the fridge as a way to cool down after a long day, or simply roll the rose quartz roller and gua sha tool underneath your eyes to help reduce any puffiness. The set is designed to target different areas of your face, so you can help boost collagen and promote lymphatic drainage.

36 A Snack Dish That Takes The Mess Out Of Pistachios And More Southern Homewares Double Pedestal Serving Dish Amazon $13 See on Amazon Whereas you'd normally need to sit near a trash can, this double serving bowl has a built-in storage tray located underneath the bowl where you can discard your shells, sunflower seeds, cherry pits, shrimp tails, and more. This bowl is great for use at parties as well as for single servings, and the melamine construction is durable yet lightweight.

37 This Plush Bathrobe Made From Premium Fleece Richie House Women's Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe with Hood Amazon $47 See on Amazon Made from 100 percent premium polyester fleece fabric, the Richie House women's fleece bathrobe is incredibly soft to the touch and has two large front pockets for added convenience. Unlike other bathrobes, the hood on this one keeps you cozy and prevents any drafts from running across your neck while you're still damp. Amazon reviewers loved how "The plush velvety fleece isn't too thick or too thin."

38 An Adjustable Phone Holder That Sits Around Your Neck Phone Neck Holder Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Whether you're taking a selfie, exercising at the gym, or watching a movie during a long flight, the phone neck holder is a great way to use your phone hands-free practically anywhere. Compatible with any smartphone up to 3.34 inches in width (up to an iPhone 8 plus), this phone holder can rotate 360 degrees to get the best viewing angle, and the neck strap is coated in breathable foam to keep you comfortable.

39 This Double-Sided Throw Blanket Made From Plush Microfiber Fleece PAVILIA Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $50.99 $19.99 See On Amazon One side is covered in plush microfiber fleece, whereas the other side of the PAVILIA sherpa throw blanket is lined with soft sherpa. This comfortable anti-pilling throw blanket is great for both indoor and outdoor use since the material is resistant to fading, and since it's also incredibly breathable it won't get you overheated at night.

40 An Eyeshadow Palette With Almost Every Color Imaginable SHANY 120-Color Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only are there 120 different colors to choose from with the SHANY Cosmetics eyeshadow palette, but each color is made with mineral oil so that they're super pigmented and vibrant, yet still wash off easily with makeup remover. Unlike other makeup palettes, his palette has a combination of both matte and shimmer eyeshadows, and they're all smudge-resistant as well.

41 The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Unlike other diffusers, the ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser can change to one of seven LED colors, and the large 500-milliliter water tank means it can even run for up to 10 to 16 continuous hours. This diffuser also works great as a night light since you can use it without the mist, and the built-in timer has four different settings to choose from: 60, 120, 180, and the continuous flow.

42 An Assortment Of Moisturizing Facial Masks Made With Pomegranate, Avocado, And More Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask Collection Amazon $14.80 $10.45 See On Amazon From refreshing peppermint to brightening lemon, the Glam Up facial sheet mask collection comes with 12 assorted masks that help moisturize your skin. Ingredients like shea butter, avocado, oatmeal, aloe, and pomegranate are infused onto a triple-layered deep-moisture hypoallergenic facial sheet that helps them absorb quickly into your skin, and unlike other face masks these ones are made without any synthetic colors or alcohols.

43 A Brush That Straightens And Smooths Hair GLAMFIELDS Hair Straightening Brush Amazon $69.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Not only does it help tame flyaways as well as add shine, but the GLAMFIELDS hair straightening brush also has four different temperature settings to choose from (ranging from 330 up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) when styling your locks. The handle can also rotate 360 degrees for added wrist comfort, and while it's designed with international dual voltage it even comes with an extra travel adapter.

44 A Planner That Helps You Set And Achieve Your Goals InnerGuide Goal Planner Amazon $28.97 See On Amazon Unlike traditional planners, this InnerGuide goal planner has bucket lists to keep you motivated, as well as a goal-setting guide and weekly review sections. It's completely undated so that you can use it for any year or month. "This book has literally changed my life," wrote one Amazon reviewer.

45 The Humidifier That's Specially Made For Your Car EconoLED Car Humidifier Amazon $20 See On Amazon Simply plug it into any DC jack in your car, and the EconoLED car humidifier will begin moisturizing the air around you. Great for dry skin, lips, or irritated sinuses, this humidifier has a two-hour automatic shut-off that prevents any damage that could happen from it running without water in its 50-milliliter tank, and it can also rotate 180 degrees so it can more easily fit into awkward spaces.

46 A Bathroom Towel Set Made With Mildew-Resistant Bamboo Superior Bamboo Bathroom Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Made from a blend of cotton and rayon that's been derived from naturally mildew-resistant bamboo, the Superior bathroom towel set comes with six towels to fully stock your bathroom: two hand towels, two washcloths, and two bath towels. These towels are also resistant to fading as well as super absorbent, and many Amazon reviewers noted how soft they felt after each wash. Choose from 10 colors.

47 The Set Of Packing Cubes That Organize Your Luggage BAGAIL 7-Piece Lightweight Luggage Organizers Amazon $17 See on Amazon You can use them in your luggage to help organize your clothes, or you can even use the luggage packing organizers around the house to straighten out your closets. Each bag has a built-in interior buckle to help secure your clothes down, and when they're not in use they can fold down for compact storage. Each order comes with seven pieces: one small, medium, and large clothing cube, as well as one underwear, shoe, two flat bags, and a toiletry bag.

48 An Assortment Of Stress Balls For Kids And Adults Alike WATINC 40-Piece Mochi Squishies Stress Relief Toys Amazon $15 See on Amazon Great for mindless fidgeting and relieving stress, the stress ball assortment comes with 40 adorable stress toys of varying shapes and styles; you'll find everything from a duck to a star to a paw print. Each ball varies in size, and they also make awesome party favors or goodie bag prizes at any kid's birthday.

49 The Facial Mister That Helps Soothe Dry Skin CooSkin Facial Mister Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Whereas spraying yourself in the face with water is generally counterproductive, the CooSkin facial mister turns water into a mist of nano-scale particles that leave you feeling refreshed rather than drenched. You can use lemon and rosewater in this mister for the added moisturizing benefits, or simply use distilled water for a quick cooling effect on dry, irritated skin.

50 A Set Of Cutting Boards That Fold So It's Easy To Slide Ingredients Off Caramella Bubble Index Color-Coded Cutting Board Set Amazon $27 See on Amazon This set comes with four different cutting boards that are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, and each board in the cutting board set has a non-slip base to keep it secure while you prepare meals. Unlike traditional cutting boards, these ones have a folding design so that you can easily slide your prepared ingredients into any pot or pan (which helps prevent messes).

51 The Kit That Gets You Started Growing Your Own Indoor Herbs Sower's Sauce Indoor Herb Garden Kit Amazon $22.89 See On Amazon Great for veteran gardeners and novices alike, this indoor herb garden kit lets you grow cilantro, sage, thyme, parsley, and basil right in the comfort of your own home. The seeds are non-GMO as well as organic, and each kit comes in 10 dirt pods so you can maximize growing.

52 An Exfoliating Scrub Made With Himalayan Crystal Salt M3 Naturals Himalayan Scrub Amazon $54.99 $28.81 See On Amazon Made with real Himalayan crystal salt, the M3 Naturals Himalayan scrub gives your skin a deep clean while simultaneously exfoliating away any dead skin cells, leaving you feeling and looking refreshed. This scrub is also great for increasing the blood circulation in your skin which in turn helps brighten its appearance, and the added lychee oil is rich in nourishing antioxidants.

53 The Acupressure Mat That Helps Soothe Aching Feet Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon All you have to do is lie down or set your feet on the Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat or Pillow for 10-30 minutes and the raised acupressure points quickly soothe you back, neck, and feet tired, aching feet. The mat has over 6,000 accupressure points and the pillow has nearly 2,000. This set is made of cotton and plant-based foam.

54 This Non-Stick Frying Pan With Built-In Molds For Eggs, Sliders, And More TECHEF Eggcelente Frying Pan Amazon $39.99 $34.99 See On Amazon Not only is it coated in non-stick teflon with a thick- aluminum base that's safe in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the TECHEF Eggcelente frying pan also has four built-in molds for sliders, blinis, blintzes, silver dollar pancakes, eggs, and more. You can also remove the mold and use it as a regular frying pan, and the stainless steel handles stay cool to keep your hands safe.

55 The Cup Holder Made For Your Bathtub And Shower SipCaddy Bath And Shower Cupholder Amazon $13.95 See On Amazon Able to hold wine glasses, solo cups, beer cans, and more, the SipCaddy bath and shower cupholder can hold up to 7 pounds, making it super secure. This cup holder uses a strong suction cup to attach to non-porous surfaces like glass or glazed tile, and one Amazon reviewer even noted how she uses this holder "to hold soap and shampoo bottles upside down when I'm trying to get the last of it out of the bottle."

56 A Compact Blender With A Blending Jar That Doubles As A To-Go Cup La Reveuse Personal Blender Amazon $25 See On Amazon With four sharp stainless steel blades that make quick work of blending fruit, vegetables, ice, and more, this personal blender sets itself apart since the 18-ounce jar doubles as a to-go cup, helping you reduce mess. The leakproof lid helps ensure that the contents won't spill while in transit, and the to-go cup is completely BPA-free. It’s available in three colors and comes with an ice tray for making mini cubes.

57 The Stainless Steel Drinking Straws With Insulated Silicone Tips Senneny Stainless Steel Straws (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon The insulated silicone tips on these stainless steel straws help prevent them from becoming too hot or cold, so you can sip ice-cold soda and coffee in tons of comfort. The BPA-free set comes with five bent straws and two scrubbing brushes for easy cleaning.

58 A Handheld Massager That Works Out Muscle Knots Gaiam Relax Sigh of Relief Massager Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mini massager might be compact in size, but it packs a lot of soothing relief for muscles. Small enough to stash in a desk drawer, the wooden massager fits in the palm of your hand and features three free-rolling stainless steel balls that glide along muscles to stimulate circulation and work out knots.

59 The Adult Game With 80 Percent Positive Four- And Five-Star Reviews All Things Equal Inc. Adult Loaded Questions Party Game Amazon $19.99 $15.39 See On Amazon Made for between four and six players, the All Things Equal Inc. Adult Loaded Questions party game has you and your friends take turns trying to guess who wrote what answer to which question, making every play-through of this game unique. The answers can get raunchy depending on who you're playing with, and many Amazon reviewers raved how it's great for anyone with a dirty sense of humor.

60 A Collapsible Toilet Stool Made From Sleek Bamboo AmazerBath 7-Inch Toilet Stool Amazon $37 See On Amazon Want a more comfortable way to use the bathroom? Get this 7-inch toilet stool that elevates your feet and places your body in the optimal position. Made from natural bamboo, it somehow manages to look elegant despite its practical uses, and when you’re not using it, the legs collapse flat, so you can store it out of the way.

61 The Batter Container That Lets You Draw Fun Designs On The Griddle Tovolo Pancake Pen Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Made with a mess-free valve that ensures the nozzle delivers a perfect pour sans any drips, the Tovolo pancake pen lets you draw fun pancake shapes right on the griddle. The bottle itself is contoured so that it's easy and comfortable to grip with your hands, and the wide opening at the bottom helps reduce any mess from filling it with your favorite batters and sauces.

62 A Programmable Pot That Doubles As A Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, And More Instant Pot Programmable Multi-Use Pot Amazon $79.95 $59.89 See On Amazon Able to function as a pressure cooker, steamer, warmer, slow cooker, yogurt and rice maker, the Instant Pot programmable multi-use pot can hold up to 3 quarts of food, and the stainless steel inner pot is incredibly durable as well as resistant to corrosion. Unlike other programmable pots, this one also has a sauté function with three different temperatures for searing, simmering, or thickening.

63 This Bedside Tray That's Incredibly Simple To Install Modern Innovations Bedside Tray Amazon $19.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Able to fit bedside rails between 4 centimeters and 1.5 inches wide, the Modern Innovations bedside tray requires zero tools to install since all you have to do is hook it onto your bed frame, then twist the screws on the back to tighten it. This shelf can securely hold books, electronics, drinks, or even an alarm clock, and it's also great for kids' bunk beds.

64 A Cheese Board That Comes With Stainless Steel Serving Knives Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Cheese Board and Utensils Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only does it come with four stainless steel serving knives, but this cheese board and cutlery set also has a slide-out drawer where you can easily store them. This cheese board is made from bamboo that's stain-resistant, with grooves on either side for serving accompaniments like nuts, chocolate, or fruit.

65 The Foot Rest That Won't Fall Flat After Extended Use Ergonomic Innovations Under-Desk Footrest Amazon $27.91 $22.95 See On Amazon Whereas most footrests will flatten out over time, the Ergonomic Innovations under-desk foot rest is designed to be resilient so that it won't deflate, yet is still soft and comfortable to rest on. The angled design means that you can rest your feet at different levels so that people of all heights can use it without their knees touching the underside of the desk, and the cover is also anti-microbial as well as machine washable.

66 An Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Your Beverages At The Perfect Temperature YETI Rambler 30 Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Whether you've got hot coffee or a cold mug of water, the double-wall vacuum insulation in the YETI tumbler will keep your hot beverages hot and your cold beverages cold for hours. The exterior is designed to be rust, peel, and fade-resistant, so this one purchase can literally last you decades.

67 The Overnight Face Mask That Penetrates Up To 10 Layers Of Skin Olay Magnemasks Infusion Amazon $44.99 $18 See On Amazon Packed with pentapeptides that help release collagen in your skin, the Olay magnemasks infusion can reach up to 10 layers deep into your skin, working to hydrate your complexion overnight so you wake up looking refreshed and bright. Unlike other moisturizing masks, this one comes with an infuser tool that helps you massage the cream into your skin for a more intense result.

68 These Containers That Keep Your Food Fresher For Longer Rubbermaid Produce Saver Container Set Amazon $9.59 $8.63 See On Amazon Whether you're storing leftovers, vegetables, fruits, or more, the Rubbermaid produce saver container set will help keep your ingredients fresh by wicking away moisture and regulating the flow of oxygen inside. The filters in the vents never need to be replaced, and the container holds just over 11 cups.

69 The Reading Pillow That Helps Relieve Neck Pain MittaGonG Reading Pillow Amazon $39.99 $39.99 See On Amazon The thick, long arms on the MittaGonG reading pillow help support your neck and back while you read, and the shredded foam padding interior contours to your body to keep you comfortable. Unlike other reading pillows, this one has a zipper on the bottom so removing the cover to wash is simple, and there's also a handle at the top so that it's easy to transport.

70 A 10-Piece Set Of Shea Butter Hand Creams In Delicious Scents Ownest Hand Cream Set (Set of 10) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is each cream in this 10-tube set packed with hydrating shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe, but it also smells amazing. Scents include lily, juicy peach, green tea, and rose. The travel-size tubes are perfect for taking anywhere, so go ahead and keep one in your desk, one in your glove compartment, and stash one in each purse.

71 The Towel That Keeps You Cool In The Heat Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon $6 See on Amazon Want to stay cool at the gym, at sports, games, on hikes, and while at theme parks? Get the Chill Pal cooling towel. Budget-friendly and totally genius, the lightweight mesh towel has cooling properties that self-activate when you soak it, wring it, then snap it. Drape it around your neck, and you’ll stay comfortable for hours.

72 A Dry Body Brush That's 100 Percent Vegan Ithyes Body Brush Amazon $6 See on Amazon Made with soft but dense bristles, this body brush helps stimulate circulation and slough away dead skin cells, so your body feels oh-so-soft and smooth. The brush can be used dry or wet, and the extra-long handle makes it easy to reach your back and legs.

73 The Moroccan Argan Oil That Reduces Split Ends Organix Moroccan Argan Oil Amazon $16 See On Amazon Great for helping mend split ends, the Organix Moroccan argan oil gives your hair an extra boost of shine and protects it from UV and heat styling damage. Many Amazon reviewers noted how the formula is not sticky, and one even raved that "I spray this at the roots of my hair and have noticed that my hair definitely seems stronger."

74 A Toe Separator That Helps Relieve Pain From Bunions Gel Toe Separators Amazon $29.99 $15.97 See On Amazon If pain from bunions, hammertoes, or other foot ailments is slowing you down, try these gel toe separators. These separators are made from a soft gel that evenly spaces your toes out so your feet aren't cramped. Best yet, these come in a set of two pairs, so you can invite a friend over for a pedicure self-care day.

75 The Blanket That's Weighted To Help Relieve Stress & Promote Sleep Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Great for relieving stress and sleeplessness, this weighted blanket provides deep-touch stimulation that feels like being hugged all night long. The light fabric is breathable, and the compartments are filled with glass beads to evenly distribute weight. It comes in multiple weights — choose one that’s approximately 10% of your body weight for the best effects.

76 A Charging Station That Can Hold Multiple Devices At Once MobileVision Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $42.95 $40.95 See On Amazon Able to hold three smartphones at once as well as tablets and laptops, the MobileVision bamboo charging station is made from classy bamboo that'll match any decor. Unlike other charging stations, this one allows you to remove the dividers so you can more easily plug-in your charging cables underneath, and many Amazon reviewers noted how the construction is "built to last."

77 This Shower Caddy That's Rust-Resistant mDesign Bathroom Shower Caddy Amazon $22.90 See On Amazon Not only is it made from a steel wire that's been coated in a rust-resistant finish, but the mDesign bathroom shower caddy also has four small hooks along the bottom that can hold razors, loofahs, scrubbers, and more. The baskets on this caddy are wide so that shampoo and conditioner bottles of all sizes will fit, and the strong suction cups keep it stable as it hangs off your shower head.

78 A Clip-On Light That Can Run For Up To 25 Hours Energizer Clip-On Book Light Amazon $9.99 $8.49 See On Amazon The compact design and collapsible neck mean you can easily store the Energizer clip-on book light when you're not using it, and since it can run for up to 25 hours when fully charged you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of a good book. You can also clip this light to laptops, music stands, or any other stable surface that's half an inch thick, and the batteries are also included.

80 A Popcorn Popper That's Made For Your Stovetop Franklin's Gourmet Popcorn Stovetop Popper Amazon $49.99 See On Amazon Anytime you want freshly popped popcorn, try Franklin's Gourmet Popcorn stovetop popper. This large aluminum kettle pan can hold up to six quarts of popcorn, and each order comes with a kit that includes kernels as well as flavoring. Unlike other stovetop poppers, this one also has a built-in stirring mechanism that prevents your kernels from burning.

81 The Handheld Back Massager That Pulses Up To 3,350 Times Per Minute VIKTOR JURGEN Handheld Back Massager Amazon $29.95 See On Amazon The powerful motor in the VIKTOR JURGEN handheld back massager creates up to 3,350 massaging pulses every minute to help you relieve pain and fatigue in your muscles, and the non-slip rubber grip is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. You can use this handheld massager all over your body including your neck, legs, and feet, plus the intensity and speed are adjustable so you can personalize your massage.

82 A Standing Ladle That Looks Like The Loch Ness Monster OTOTO Nessie Ladle Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only can it stand on its own four “feet” in your pot of soup, but the OTOTO Nessie ladle also looks just like the Loch Ness monster, making it just as much a statement piece as it is a utensil. Available in green, purple, and turquoise, it’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant for long-lasting use.

83 This Stove-To-Oven Pan With A Snap-Off Handle Cleverona 9.5-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan with SecureSnap Handle and Lid Amazon $27 See On Amazon Because you can remove the handle, the Cleverona fry pan and lid can conveniently be moved straight from your stove into your oven since it's safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The 4.5 millimeter-thick bottom ensures heat gets evenly distributed throughout this pan for thorough cooking, and the universal lid features a heat-resistant rim and is compatible with pots and pans of multiple sizes.