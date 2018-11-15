84 Sick Finds On Amazon For People Who Are A Pain To Shop For

No matter what the occasion, buying gifts for family and friends can be difficult, but it can be even harder when the person you're shopping for is super picky. Luckily, we are living in the golden age of Amazon and the e-tailer is a treasure trove of
weird (but genius) gifts that are perfect for those people who are hard to please.
From a non-stick frying pan that has built-in molds for eggs, sliders, silver dollar pancakes, and more, to a stainless steel knife set that comes with six knives as well as a chic acrylic holding block,
Amazon's got brilliant gift solutions for everyone on your list. And, as long as you are a Prime member, you're pretty much guaranteed to find a present that will arrive in just two days.
With Amazon taking the stress out of finding the perfect gifts, you'll have plenty of time to do a little shopping for yourself, too.
01
A Touch-Control Light That's Also Dimmable
Not only is the beautiful moon design great for people of all ages, but the
Mydethun moon lamp is also touch-controlled with a built-in dimmer. This lamp can be switched between both white and yellow light, and the battery recharges within three hours but can run for up to 10 — each order also includes a ceramic hand base so this light can stand on its own! 02
A Lighted Makeup Mirror That Can Tilt Up To 180 Degrees
Dark or incandescent lighting can make it hard to choose the right shades when putting on makeup, which is why this
lighted makeup mirror has 21 built-in LED lights that simulate natural daylight. Able to run via USB or four AAA batteries, this makeup mirror can also tilt up to 180 degrees for a more personalized viewing angle, and the trifold design also has magnification mirrors so you can more accurately apply your liners and more. 03
This 15-Piece Knife Block Set That’s Fully Tricked Out
Any home chef could benefit from this full
set of stainless steel knives with bonus tools, all of which can be stored in the sleek acrylic stand. Along with six steak knives, the set includes a chef’s knife, carving, bread, and utility knives, a sharpener, kitchen shears, sharpener, and a finger guard to protect your hands while slicing and dicing. 04
A Jewelry Chest That Has Drawers Lined With Non-Slip Padding
At less than 10 inches high and 7 inches wide, the
Beautify jewelry organizer chest is compact enough to fit on most dressing tables, yet still boasts six drawers lined with non-slip, as well as two slide closet compartments and nine hanging hooks. The acrylic design is super-durable as well as very in-style, and since it's completely clear you can easily spot the item you want without having to open every drawer. 05
The Memory Foam Pillow That Lets You Adjust Its Height
Unlike other memory foam pillows, the
UTTU sandwich pillow has removable layers of memory foam that allow you to adjust how tall this pillow is (taking out the middle layer brings the height from 4.7 inches to 3.5 inches). This style of memory foam is also designed to not become hard in cold weather, and the bamboo cover is resistant to dust mites as well as hypoallergenic and super-breathable. 06
A Makeup Brush Set That Has Its Own Standing Easel
Rather than letting your brushes kick around loose in a drawer, the
SHANY Cosmetics 18-piece brush collection comes with its own water-resistant transport pouch that doubles as an upright standing easel, allowing you to easily and safely store your brushes. The bristles are made from a blend of professional synthetic as well as natural hairs, and the brushes range from face brushes, Kabuki styles, foundation, eyes, and more. 07
The Gadget That Lets You Create Fresh, Homemade Yogurt
Whether you enjoy tzatziki or a cup of Greek yogurt to go with breakfast, the
Euro Cuisine yogurt maker will be right up your alley. It can make up to seven 6-ounce jars of yogurt at once, and you’ll have results in six to 10 hours. The machine is super simple to operate, and the time markers on the side let you know how long the process will take. 08
A Versatile Gym Bag With A Separate Section For Shoes
Whoever made this
gym bag thought of everything. Not only is there a separate pocket in the roomy main compartment for wet clothes, bathing suits, or towels, but there’s also a set-apart pocket for shoes, so that dirty soles don’t get on any of your other items. You can carry the bag over one shoulder, use the dual straps to wear it like a backpack, or simply carry it by the handles. Choose from seven colors like black, mint green, and pink. 09
The Adjustable Laptop Desk Made From Sturdy Bamboo
Great as a laptop desk as well as TV dinner tray, this
bedside desk is made from 100% natural bamboo that's both smooth and sturdy. There are five different height slots to choose from so you can adjust this desk for the optimal viewing angle, and there's even a small drawer where you can store pens, flash drives, notepads, paper clips, and more. 10
An Adult Version Of The Party Game 'Would You Rather?'
Get conversations going at your next get together; you only need three or more people to play the
Pick Your Poison adult card game, which makes it great for parties and small gatherings alike. Each player tries to make the hardest scenario possible by combining two "poison" cards from their hand, and then you have to guess which players would choose which options. The deck also comes with 300 cards to start with, which means you're not at risk for repeating the same hands during multiple games. 11
The Wine Glasses That Help Keep Your Beverages Cool
Whereas regular glass allows heat to transfer from your hands into your drink, the
FINEDINE wine glasses' stainless steel design helps insulate your beverages to keep them chilled. Not only is stainless steel rust-resistant as well as BPA and lead-free, but it's also shatter-proof which makes these glasses super-durable. One Amazon reviewer even noted that you could put them in the freezer so they're "chilled for white wine or cocktails." 12
A Handheld Vacuum That's Easy To Empty
Whereas other handheld vacuums can have complicated bags to deal with, the
Black and Decker hand vacuum has a bagless dirt bowl design that makes it not only easy to see how much dirt is in your vacuum, but dumping it all out is a breeze too. Each order comes with detail brushes so you can get tight corners as well as upholstery, and since it's cordless you can easily use it anywhere in your home. 13
The Travel Cosmetics Bag With A Handy Drawstring Design
Not only is it cute enough that you could keep it out on your vanity, the
Casper and Coal travel cosmetics bag also has a drawstring design that allows you to simply pick it up, pulls the string, and go . The high-quality canvas nylon is soft to touch yet durable, and there are also three mesh pockets as well as three elastic bands that help keep your cosmetics secure. 14
A Pan That Helps You Get A Crispy Pizza Crust
Made from non-stick stainless steel that's completely BPA-free, the
CHEF G pizza crisper set is great for getting a thorough, crispy cook on both store-bought and homemade pizzas alike. The silicone handles make it easy to pull these pans out of the oven even while wearing mitts, and each set comes with two 12-inch pizza crisper pans as well as one pizza cutter. 15
The Tea That Won't Diffuse Leaves Into Your Drink
Instead of relying on loose leaves to diffuse flavor, the
Tea Drops instant pressed teas are small, pressed teas made with USDA organic tea, spices, and raw sugar that dissolve in your hot water, eliminating the chance of loose leaves trickling into your drink. Each order comes with two matcha green tea, rose earl grey, citrus ginger, and sweet peppermint flavors, and one Amazon reviewer noted that "they are perfectly sweetened, [and] not too sweet." 16
A Rose Gold Elixir That Makes Your Face Glow
All you have to do is mix a few drops of this
rose gold elixir in with your favorite foundation, and the 24-karat-gold-infused oil will add a radiant glow. Made with a base of rosehip seed oil, it also keeps skin hydrated and helps fade dark spots. Plus, you can use this oil on your lips to give them a boost of moisture and shimmer. 17
The Massager That Delivers Serious Relief To Your Shoulders, Neck, & Back
Able to simulate a Shiatsu massage, this
neck massager has eight nodes that work into the tense parts of your neck and upper back to deliver targeted relief. It also heats up to offer additional relaxation. And, because this massager is built with two loops on either side, you can easily weave your hands through and go about your normal activities while you use it. 18
An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Can Help You Really Relax
This
aromatherapy diffuser can be the essential way to relax. There are also several LED color lights to choose from when setting the mood (or a carousel mode that cycles through all of them), and since it operates at a whisper-quiet level you can also use this diffuser while sleeping without being disturbed. 19
The Light Therapy Lamp That Fights The Winter Blues
Rather than letting the bad weather on your vacation get you down, use this
portable light therapy lamp to simulate the mood-boosting effects of natural sunlight. Great for winter blues, jet lag, shift work, and disruptive seasonal time changes, it has a wide surface area, and it's bright enough that you can even use it for reading, writing, and other everyday tasks. 20
A Volcanic Ash Mask That Detoxifies The Scalp
Made with a blend of volcanic ash, bergamot oil, and ginger extract this
detoxifying scalp mask offers a deep clean that can help decongest hair and refresh strands. It’s also formulated with aloe juice and coconut to quench dry strands. The best part? It’s suitable for all hair types and smells just like being on a tropical island. 21
The Heat-Resistant Gloves Made From Durable Silicone
Made from durable silicone that's heat-resistant up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, the individual fingers of
these cooking gloves allow you to easily grip and handle hot meats on the grill as well as heated pans in the oven. The textured surface gives hands a tight grip, and unlike traditional oven mitts, they’re easy to rinse with just soap and water. 22
An Air Fryer That Reduces The Amount Of Oil In Your Meals
Instead of frying your food in oil, use this
air fryer and get the same crispy texture. The digital display lets you adjust the temperature from 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the removable fry basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The machine is compact too, making this a feasible addition to even small kitchens. 23
The Rolling Massager That Offers Deep Tissue Muscle Relief
Whether the muscles in your back, thighs, neck, shoulders, or arms are sore, this
contoured massager has 10 independent wooden rollers that offer soothing relief. Since you're the one who determines the pressure, each massage is super customizable, and the handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. 24
A Beauty Toner That Helps Hydrate Your Skin
Use the
Mario Badescu Witch Hazel Toner before you apply makeup or as a way to give your skin a quick boost of moisture and hydration. This toner is a great astringent that restores your complexion with Witch Hazel and rose extract. 25
The Extra-Large Seat Cushion With A Non-Skid Bottom
Poor posture can ruin your spine's alignment, so try using the
Xtreme Comforts large seat cushion. This cushion is great for promoting a proper weight distribution between the pressure points in your back, and the non-skid bottom ensures it stays secure whether you're using it outside or in the office. The black mesh cover is machine-washable for easy cleaning, and the large size means it provides plenty of seating room no matter where you place it. 26
A Set Of Measuring Spoons And Cups That Are Collapsible
Bulky measuring cups can take up a lot of kitchen space, which is why the cups in the
Leepiya measuring cups and spoons set are collapsible for convenient storage. The entire set is made with BPA-free materials, and the long handles on the measuring spoons make it easy to reach into deep containers. And to help keep you organized, both the spoons and cups are connected via an included key ring. 27
The Pack Of Racerback Sports Bras With 50,000 Ratings
Made with moisture-wicking fabric to help you stay cool while exercising, the
MIRITY racerback sports bras have earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviews. These bras are soft and stretchy which also make them great as loungewear as well as activewear, and the removable padding lets you customize the amount of coverage and support you get. 28
A Bluetooth Speaker That's 100 Percent Waterproof
Not only is it 100 percent waterproof, but the
Bluetooth shower speaker has a long range that allows you to use it in the shower, car, beach, or even at the pool. The battery is long-lasting and fully recharge quickly while the built-in suction cup helps prevent it from falling over. 29
The Hot Sauce Variety Pack That Offers Flavors With A Kick
Great as a gift or as casual kitchen decor, this
hot sauce variety pack comes with four different flavors with a kick: Zombie Cajun, Lagniappe, The Antidote, and Garlic — put them on tacos, pizza, wings, or even on eggs for an added boost of flavor! 30
A Citrus Zester That's Ergonomically Designed To Fit In Your Palm
Great for lemons, limes, oranges, and other citrus fruits, this
pocket zester is designed to ergonomically fit into the palm of your hand for easy and convenient use. The soft grooves on the side help you grip the zester as you use it, and the stainless steel blades won't rust or dull over time. Unlike other zesters, this one also helps contain mess since the shreds are collected into the built-in storage pocket located behind the blade. 31
The Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Legs
Designed with three flexible legs that give you the option of wrapping them around objects, this
tripod isn't limited to just smartphones, as it can also hold your DSLR camera. When you bring the 12-inch legs together, the tripod also works as a selfie stick, and the included remote control allows you to snap photos from afar. 32
A Sleeping Mask That's Made To Fit Everybody
With a nose guard that blocks 30% more light, this
luxury sleep mask will help you catch some zzz’s no matter where you are. Made from mulberry silk, the material is breathable, temperature-regulating, and won’t cause any facial creases while you sleep. The elastic strap has an adjustable buckle, so you can get a secure but comfortable fit. Choose from 16 colors and designs. 33
A Set Of Kitchen Shears & Herb Scissors For Faster Meal Prep
Meal prep just got a lot faster, thanks to
this two-piece set. It includes a pair of 3-inch kitchen shears that are sharp enough to cut through chicken, poultry, or any type of meat, along with a pair of five-blade herb scissors that snip through parsley, basil, cilantro and more in record time. The set comes with protective covers and comb for working out food residue. 34
A Pack Of Lip Balms Made With 100 Percent Certified Beeswax
Made without any petroleum, gluten, parabens, or GMOs, the
Naturistick beeswax lip balm set comes with four different flavors: peppermint, pomegranate, vanilla, and green tea (two each). The color is neutral which makes these balms unisex as well as great for people of all ages, and the added aloe vera, coconut oil, lanolin, and shea butter help moisturize your lips to keep them from becoming chapped. 35
A Gua Sha & Rose Quartz Roller To Reduce Puffiness
Keep it in the fridge as a way to cool down after a long day, or simply roll the
rose quartz roller and gua sha tool underneath your eyes to help reduce any puffiness. The set is designed to target different areas of your face, so you can help boost collagen and promote lymphatic drainage. 36
A Snack Dish That Takes The Mess Out Of Pistachios And More
Whereas you'd normally need to sit near a trash can, this
double serving bowl has a built-in storage tray located underneath the bowl where you can discard your shells, sunflower seeds, cherry pits, shrimp tails, and more. This bowl is great for use at parties as well as for single servings, and the melamine construction is durable yet lightweight. 37
This Plush Bathrobe Made From Premium Fleece
Made from 100 percent premium polyester fleece fabric, the
Richie House women's fleece bathrobe is incredibly soft to the touch and has two large front pockets for added convenience. Unlike other bathrobes, the hood on this one keeps you cozy and prevents any drafts from running across your neck while you're still damp. Amazon reviewers loved how "The plush velvety fleece isn't too thick or too thin." 38
An Adjustable Phone Holder That Sits Around Your Neck
Whether you're taking a selfie, exercising at the gym, or watching a movie during a long flight, the
phone neck holder is a great way to use your phone hands-free practically anywhere. Compatible with any smartphone up to 3.34 inches in width (up to an iPhone 8 plus), this phone holder can rotate 360 degrees to get the best viewing angle, and the neck strap is coated in breathable foam to keep you comfortable. 39
This Double-Sided Throw Blanket Made From Plush Microfiber Fleece
One side is covered in plush microfiber fleece, whereas the other side of the
PAVILIA sherpa throw blanket is lined with soft sherpa. This comfortable anti-pilling throw blanket is great for both indoor and outdoor use since the material is resistant to fading, and since it's also incredibly breathable it won't get you overheated at night. 40
An Eyeshadow Palette With Almost Every Color Imaginable
Not only are there 120 different colors to choose from with the
SHANY Cosmetics eyeshadow palette, but each color is made with mineral oil so that they're super pigmented and vibrant, yet still wash off easily with makeup remover. Unlike other makeup palettes, his palette has a combination of both matte and shimmer eyeshadows, and they're all smudge-resistant as well. 41
The Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light
Unlike other diffusers, the
ASAKUKI essential oil diffuser can change to one of seven LED colors, and the large 500-milliliter water tank means it can even run for up to 10 to 16 continuous hours. This diffuser also works great as a night light since you can use it without the mist, and the built-in timer has four different settings to choose from: 60, 120, 180, and the continuous flow. 42
An Assortment Of Moisturizing Facial Masks Made With Pomegranate, Avocado, And More
From refreshing peppermint to brightening lemon, the
Glam Up facial sheet mask collection comes with 12 assorted masks that help moisturize your skin. Ingredients like shea butter, avocado, oatmeal, aloe, and pomegranate are infused onto a triple-layered deep-moisture hypoallergenic facial sheet that helps them absorb quickly into your skin, and unlike other face masks these ones are made without any synthetic colors or alcohols. 43
A Brush That Straightens And Smooths Hair
Not only does it help tame flyaways as well as add shine, but the
GLAMFIELDS hair straightening brush also has four different temperature settings to choose from (ranging from 330 up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) when styling your locks. The handle can also rotate 360 degrees for added wrist comfort, and while it's designed with international dual voltage it even comes with an extra travel adapter. 44
A Planner That Helps You Set And Achieve Your Goals
Unlike traditional planners, this
InnerGuide goal planner has bucket lists to keep you motivated, as well as a goal-setting guide and weekly review sections. It's completely undated so that you can use it for any year or month. "This book has literally changed my life," wrote one Amazon reviewer. 45
The Humidifier That's Specially Made For Your Car
Simply plug it into any DC jack in your car, and the
EconoLED car humidifier will begin moisturizing the air around you. Great for dry skin, lips, or irritated sinuses, this humidifier has a two-hour automatic shut-off that prevents any damage that could happen from it running without water in its 50-milliliter tank, and it can also rotate 180 degrees so it can more easily fit into awkward spaces. 46
A Bathroom Towel Set Made With Mildew-Resistant Bamboo
Made from a blend of cotton and rayon that's been derived from naturally mildew-resistant bamboo, the
Superior bathroom towel set comes with six towels to fully stock your bathroom: two hand towels, two washcloths, and two bath towels. These towels are also resistant to fading as well as super absorbent, and many Amazon reviewers noted how soft they felt after each wash. Choose from 10 colors. 47
The Set Of Packing Cubes That Organize Your Luggage
You can use them in your luggage to help organize your clothes, or you can even use the
luggage packing organizers around the house to straighten out your closets. Each bag has a built-in interior buckle to help secure your clothes down, and when they're not in use they can fold down for compact storage. Each order comes with seven pieces: one small, medium, and large clothing cube, as well as one underwear, shoe, two flat bags, and a toiletry bag. 48
An Assortment Of Stress Balls For Kids And Adults Alike
Great for mindless fidgeting and relieving stress, the
stress ball assortment comes with 40 adorable stress toys of varying shapes and styles; you'll find everything from a duck to a star to a paw print. Each ball varies in size, and they also make awesome party favors or goodie bag prizes at any kid's birthday. 49
The Facial Mister That Helps Soothe Dry Skin
Whereas spraying yourself in the face with water is generally counterproductive, the
CooSkin facial mister turns water into a mist of nano-scale particles that leave you feeling refreshed rather than drenched. You can use lemon and rosewater in this mister for the added moisturizing benefits, or simply use distilled water for a quick cooling effect on dry, irritated skin. 50
A Set Of Cutting Boards That Fold So It's Easy To Slide Ingredients Off
This set comes with four different cutting boards that are color-coded to prevent cross-contamination, and each board in the
cutting board set has a non-slip base to keep it secure while you prepare meals. Unlike traditional cutting boards, these ones have a folding design so that you can easily slide your prepared ingredients into any pot or pan (which helps prevent messes). 51
The Kit That Gets You Started Growing Your Own Indoor Herbs
Great for veteran gardeners and novices alike, this
indoor herb garden kit lets you grow cilantro, sage, thyme, parsley, and basil right in the comfort of your own home. The seeds are non-GMO as well as organic, and each kit comes in 10 dirt pods so you can maximize growing. 52
An Exfoliating Scrub Made With Himalayan Crystal Salt
Made with real Himalayan crystal salt, the
M3 Naturals Himalayan scrub gives your skin a deep clean while simultaneously exfoliating away any dead skin cells, leaving you feeling and looking refreshed. This scrub is also great for increasing the blood circulation in your skin which in turn helps brighten its appearance, and the added lychee oil is rich in nourishing antioxidants. 53
The Acupressure Mat That Helps Soothe Aching Feet
All you have to do is lie down or set your feet on the
Prosource Fit Acupressure Mat or Pillow for 10-30 minutes and the raised acupressure points quickly soothe you back, neck, and feet tired, aching feet. The mat has over 6,000 accupressure points and the pillow has nearly 2,000. This set is made of cotton and plant-based foam. 54
This Non-Stick Frying Pan With Built-In Molds For Eggs, Sliders, And More
Not only is it coated in non-stick teflon with a thick- aluminum base that's safe in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the
TECHEF Eggcelente frying pan also has four built-in molds for sliders, blinis, blintzes, silver dollar pancakes, eggs, and more. You can also remove the mold and use it as a regular frying pan, and the stainless steel handles stay cool to keep your hands safe. 55
The Cup Holder Made For Your Bathtub And Shower
Able to hold wine glasses, solo cups, beer cans, and more, the
SipCaddy bath and shower cupholder can hold up to 7 pounds, making it super secure. This cup holder uses a strong suction cup to attach to non-porous surfaces like glass or glazed tile, and one Amazon reviewer even noted how she uses this holder "to hold soap and shampoo bottles upside down when I'm trying to get the last of it out of the bottle." 56
A Compact Blender With A Blending Jar That Doubles As A To-Go Cup
With four sharp stainless steel blades that make quick work of blending fruit, vegetables, ice, and more, this
personal blender sets itself apart since the 18-ounce jar doubles as a to-go cup, helping you reduce mess. The leakproof lid helps ensure that the contents won't spill while in transit, and the to-go cup is completely BPA-free. It’s available in three colors and comes with an ice tray for making mini cubes. 57
The Stainless Steel Drinking Straws With Insulated Silicone Tips
The insulated silicone tips on these
stainless steel straws help prevent them from becoming too hot or cold, so you can sip ice-cold soda and coffee in tons of comfort. The BPA-free set comes with five bent straws and two scrubbing brushes for easy cleaning. 58
A Handheld Massager That Works Out Muscle Knots
This
mini massager might be compact in size, but it packs a lot of soothing relief for muscles. Small enough to stash in a desk drawer, the wooden massager fits in the palm of your hand and features three free-rolling stainless steel balls that glide along muscles to stimulate circulation and work out knots. 59
The Adult Game With 80 Percent Positive Four- And Five-Star Reviews
Made for between four and six players, the
All Things Equal Inc. Adult Loaded Questions party game has you and your friends take turns trying to guess who wrote what answer to which question, making every play-through of this game unique. The answers can get raunchy depending on who you're playing with, and many Amazon reviewers raved how it's great for anyone with a dirty sense of humor. 60
A Collapsible Toilet Stool Made From Sleek Bamboo
Want a more comfortable way to use the bathroom? Get this
7-inch toilet stool that elevates your feet and places your body in the optimal position. Made from natural bamboo, it somehow manages to look elegant despite its practical uses, and when you’re not using it, the legs collapse flat, so you can store it out of the way. 61
The Batter Container That Lets You Draw Fun Designs On The Griddle
Made with a mess-free valve that ensures the nozzle delivers a perfect pour sans any drips, the
Tovolo pancake pen lets you draw fun pancake shapes right on the griddle. The bottle itself is contoured so that it's easy and comfortable to grip with your hands, and the wide opening at the bottom helps reduce any mess from filling it with your favorite batters and sauces. 62
A Programmable Pot That Doubles As A Rice Cooker, Yogurt Maker, And More
Able to function as a pressure cooker, steamer, warmer, slow cooker, yogurt and rice maker, the
Instant Pot programmable multi-use pot can hold up to 3 quarts of food, and the stainless steel inner pot is incredibly durable as well as resistant to corrosion. Unlike other programmable pots, this one also has a sauté function with three different temperatures for searing, simmering, or thickening. 63
This Bedside Tray That's Incredibly Simple To Install
Able to fit bedside rails between 4 centimeters and 1.5 inches wide, the
Modern Innovations bedside tray requires zero tools to install since all you have to do is hook it onto your bed frame, then twist the screws on the back to tighten it. This shelf can securely hold books, electronics, drinks, or even an alarm clock, and it's also great for kids' bunk beds. 64
A Cheese Board That Comes With Stainless Steel Serving Knives
Not only does it come with four stainless steel serving knives, but this
cheese board and cutlery set also has a slide-out drawer where you can easily store them. This cheese board is made from bamboo that's stain-resistant, with grooves on either side for serving accompaniments like nuts, chocolate, or fruit. 65
The Foot Rest That Won't Fall Flat After Extended Use
Whereas most footrests will flatten out over time, the
Ergonomic Innovations under-desk foot rest is designed to be resilient so that it won't deflate, yet is still soft and comfortable to rest on. The angled design means that you can rest your feet at different levels so that people of all heights can use it without their knees touching the underside of the desk, and the cover is also anti-microbial as well as machine washable. 66
An Insulated Tumbler That Keeps Your Beverages At The Perfect Temperature
Whether you've got hot coffee or a cold mug of water, the double-wall vacuum insulation in the
YETI tumbler will keep your hot beverages hot and your cold beverages cold for hours. The exterior is designed to be rust, peel, and fade-resistant, so this one purchase can literally last you decades. 67
The Overnight Face Mask That Penetrates Up To 10 Layers Of Skin
Packed with pentapeptides that help release collagen in your skin, the
Olay magnemasks infusion can reach up to 10 layers deep into your skin, working to hydrate your complexion overnight so you wake up looking refreshed and bright. Unlike other moisturizing masks, this one comes with an infuser tool that helps you massage the cream into your skin for a more intense result. 68
These Containers That Keep Your Food Fresher For Longer
Whether you're storing leftovers, vegetables, fruits, or more, the
Rubbermaid produce saver container set will help keep your ingredients fresh by wicking away moisture and regulating the flow of oxygen inside. The filters in the vents never need to be replaced, and the container holds just over 11 cups. 69
The Reading Pillow That Helps Relieve Neck Pain
The thick, long arms on the
MittaGonG reading pillow help support your neck and back while you read, and the shredded foam padding interior contours to your body to keep you comfortable. Unlike other reading pillows, this one has a zipper on the bottom so removing the cover to wash is simple, and there's also a handle at the top so that it's easy to transport. 70
A 10-Piece Set Of Shea Butter Hand Creams In Delicious Scents
Not only is each cream in this
10-tube set packed with hydrating shea butter, vitamin E, and aloe, but it also smells amazing. Scents include lily, juicy peach, green tea, and rose. The travel-size tubes are perfect for taking anywhere, so go ahead and keep one in your desk, one in your glove compartment, and stash one in each purse. 71
The Towel That Keeps You Cool In The Heat
Want to stay cool at the gym, at sports, games, on hikes, and while at theme parks? Get the
Chill Pal cooling towel. Budget-friendly and totally genius, the lightweight mesh towel has cooling properties that self-activate when you soak it, wring it, then snap it. Drape it around your neck, and you’ll stay comfortable for hours. 72
A Dry Body Brush That's 100 Percent Vegan
Made with soft but dense bristles, this
body brush helps stimulate circulation and slough away dead skin cells, so your body feels oh-so-soft and smooth. The brush can be used dry or wet, and the extra-long handle makes it easy to reach your back and legs. 73
The Moroccan Argan Oil That Reduces Split Ends
Great for helping mend split ends, the
Organix Moroccan argan oil gives your hair an extra boost of shine and protects it from UV and heat styling damage. Many Amazon reviewers noted how the formula is not sticky, and one even raved that "I spray this at the roots of my hair and have noticed that my hair definitely seems stronger." 74
A Toe Separator That Helps Relieve Pain From Bunions
If pain from bunions, hammertoes, or other foot ailments is slowing you down, try these
gel toe separators. These separators are made from a soft gel that evenly spaces your toes out so your feet aren't cramped. Best yet, these come in a set of two pairs, so you can invite a friend over for a pedicure self-care day. 75
The Blanket That's Weighted To Help Relieve Stress & Promote Sleep
Great for relieving stress and sleeplessness, this
weighted blanket provides deep-touch stimulation that feels like being hugged all night long. The light fabric is breathable, and the compartments are filled with glass beads to evenly distribute weight. It comes in multiple weights — choose one that’s approximately 10% of your body weight for the best effects. 76
A Charging Station That Can Hold Multiple Devices At Once
Able to hold three smartphones at once as well as tablets and laptops, the
MobileVision bamboo charging station is made from classy bamboo that'll match any decor. Unlike other charging stations, this one allows you to remove the dividers so you can more easily plug-in your charging cables underneath, and many Amazon reviewers noted how the construction is "built to last." 77
This Shower Caddy That's Rust-Resistant
Not only is it made from a steel wire that's been coated in a rust-resistant finish, but the
mDesign bathroom shower caddy also has four small hooks along the bottom that can hold razors, loofahs, scrubbers, and more. The baskets on this caddy are wide so that shampoo and conditioner bottles of all sizes will fit, and the strong suction cups keep it stable as it hangs off your shower head. 78
A Clip-On Light That Can Run For Up To 25 Hours
The compact design and collapsible neck mean you can easily store the
Energizer clip-on book light when you're not using it, and since it can run for up to 25 hours when fully charged you won't have to worry about it dying in the middle of a good book. You can also clip this light to laptops, music stands, or any other stable surface that's half an inch thick, and the batteries are also included. 79
The Face Mask Made With Matcha
Made with green tea extract to help remove any toxins or impurities, this
matcha mud facial mask will not leave your skin feeling overly dry since it simultaneously moisturizes. This mask also helps prevent acne and other unwanted blemishes. 80
A Popcorn Popper That's Made For Your Stovetop
Anytime you want freshly popped popcorn, try
Franklin's Gourmet Popcorn stovetop popper. This large aluminum kettle pan can hold up to six quarts of popcorn, and each order comes with a kit that includes kernels as well as flavoring. Unlike other stovetop poppers, this one also has a built-in stirring mechanism that prevents your kernels from burning. 81
The Handheld Back Massager That Pulses Up To 3,350 Times Per Minute
The powerful motor in the
VIKTOR JURGEN handheld back massager creates up to 3,350 massaging pulses every minute to help you relieve pain and fatigue in your muscles, and the non-slip rubber grip is designed to fit comfortably in your hand. You can use this handheld massager all over your body including your neck, legs, and feet, plus the intensity and speed are adjustable so you can personalize your massage. 82
A Standing Ladle That Looks Like The Loch Ness Monster
Not only can it stand on its own four “feet” in your pot of soup, but the
OTOTO Nessie ladle also looks just like the Loch Ness monster, making it just as much a statement piece as it is a utensil. Available in green, purple, and turquoise, it’s dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant for long-lasting use. 83
This Stove-To-Oven Pan With A Snap-Off Handle
Because you can remove the handle, the
Cleverona fry pan and lid can conveniently be moved straight from your stove into your oven since it's safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The 4.5 millimeter-thick bottom ensures heat gets evenly distributed throughout this pan for thorough cooking, and the universal lid features a heat-resistant rim and is compatible with pots and pans of multiple sizes. 84
A Pillow Spray That Helps You Quickly Fall Asleep
Made with lavender, sage, frankincense, and other relaxing essential oils, the
Calm pillow spray helps relax your mind after a long day so you can drift peacefully off to sleep. There are no synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates in this spray, and many Amazon reviewers noted how they found the scent pleasant as well as relaxing.