You fans rejoice! Your favorite stalker is about to become a father. OK, well, that wasn't completely accurate. What I really mean is that Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley are having a baby. Kirke shared the news with the world on Feb. 10 by posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. Alongside the sweet image, Kirke posted an incredibly honest and emotional caption detailing the devastating experiences she and Badgley had in the past with miscarriages.

"On the road again... pregnancy after loss is [a] whole other thing," wrote Kirke. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done."

"As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all," the 36-year-old birth attendant and educator continued. "It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience."

While this new baby will be 33-year-old Badgley's first child, Kirke already has a son with her ex-boyfriend, musician Morgan O’Kane. "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing," she wrote of her first pregnancy. "I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Kirke concluded the post with a small ode to her baby-to-be: "You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

According to People, Kirke and Badgley reportedly started dating in 2014. The two eventually tied the knot during a small court house wedding in February of 2017.

Just a few months before Kirke announced the news of her pregnancy, Badgley took to Instagram to share an incredibly sappy post in honor of her birthday. Alongside a video of her smiling in the snow and a black and white picture of them looking couple-y as ever, Badgley wrote:

Happy birthday, Dom. A super-brief review of your invisible qualities: A truly radiant soul, you seem to spark alight almost everyone you meet, like a 99% success rate. It’s really impressive, and quite mysterious. You encourage others to be honest, and brave, and gentle, and expansive. Your great capacity for empathy is obvious, something anyone can get warm by like a glowing stove. Your desire to be of service to others is miraculous. It is in your DNA. In pictures as a very young child, you exude it—a great care and sweetness; an invitation. You make others happy by you. For me, it is a joy to witness you when you are happy. For you, I always hope to be a source of joy. I’m really glad we’re married.

So happy for these two!