To say that Normal People's Paul Mescal is aesthetically pleasing would be a gross understatement. The show's breakout star is a 10/10, and if you haven't watched the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney's bestselling novel yet, you'll want to watch it just for the (full-frontal) Irish eye candy. Though Mescal reportedly had a girlfriend at the time of filming, the actor is seemingly single at the moment, which has me wondering what being in a relationship with him is like (besides, you know, a dream come true). Paul Mescal's zodiac sign is Aquarius, and if he's anything like typical Aquarians, then he's slow to commit but intense once he's invested. Hmm... anyone else getting Connell Waldron vibes?

Mescal was born on Feb. 2, which makes him one of the most individualistic and intellectual signs of the zodiac. For Aquarians, relationships aren't just about physical attraction — they're about emotional connections, and that definitely seems to be the case for Mescal. As the newcomer explained to Mashable, he thinks that finding your partner "intellectually stimulating" is a "base level" requirement. "I think you can absolutely fancy someone on a physical level," he said, "but ultimately, if you are intrigued by their intellectual capacity, that's going to elevate the relationship." Spoken like a true Aquarius.

Aquarians may hold back at first, but once they feel sure of a person, they become passionate partners with exactly zero inhibition. These intellects are all about deep convos, genuine connections, and totally bonkers sex — and they can't wait to get to that point in a relationship. During an interview with Mr. Porter magazine, Mescal said that he would like to find something similar to what Connell and Marianne have in Normal People, "but only in the last chapter in the book when they have such a deep connection emotionally and physically."

While those born under this sign sometimes come off as emotionally detached, it's only because trust is so imperative for them. They need to ease themselves into new relationships, and because they're idealists, it's tough for anyone to meet an Aquarius' rigorous standards. These folks love openly and deeply once they're comfortable, but they're wildly unpredictable individuals at their core. The result: If they feel a relationship is moving too fast, they flee.

As Mescal confessed to Vogue, he once came up with a very... inventive excuse to end a date prematurely. "The only way out for me, in my head, was to fake a phone call and pretend that my friend was in hospital," he recounted. "I got off the phone — I thought I had given my greatest performance — and said, 'Oh, my friend is in hospital, I have to go'." Aquarians are nothing if not creative, y'all.

The most important thing to remember when you're in a relationship with an Aquarius is to be completely honest about your emotions and your intentions — even if they're not particularly clear about their own. It take some time (or, in Marianne's case, five years), but once you win over an Aquarius' heart, you'll find yourself with a committed and devoted partner for life. In conclusion: Paul Mescal and Connell Waldron are both #AquariusAF, and if you're willing to put in the work, Mescal likely makes for the ultimate ride-or-die partner.