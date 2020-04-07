Whether or not you’ve seen Netflix’s latest docuseries Tiger King, if you’ve been on the internet recently, you’ve seen Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage. The seven-part series launched the former zoo owner into instant, meme-able fame, not just because of his eccentric fashion and highly questionable dealings in the big cat world, but also because of his very decisive personality. And now, Beauty YouTube is getting in on it, too. Beautuber Patrick Starrr transformed himself into Exotic for a video recently, and it couldn’t be funnier.

“Quarantine got me doing all types of crazy things,” Starrr captioned the video. Although you can’t exactly follow along with the video to get the total Exotic look, since Starrr puts on his handle-bar mustache, mullet wig, and colored contacts in before filming, you do get to enjoy something even better. If you watched Tiger King and were left thinking, “I wonder what Joe Exotic’s BeauTube video debut would be like,” Starrr’s video is the immersive experience you deserve. Starrr doesn’t break character once, so you can truly enjoy the chaos of Exotic as a makeup guru, including Carole Baskin slander and plenty of F-bombs.

“I’m not changing the way I dress. I refuse to wear a suit,” begins one classic Exotic quote in the series. But, maybe after watching Starrr’s transformation, the Tiger King will be ready to change how he does his makeup. The BeauTuber truly got into Exotic’s mindset in the video, as Starrr “whacks” on his bronzer in harsh strokes and struggles showing off his mascara. He even gives some truly Exotic-like advice as he applies mascara: “You just kinda wanna jack off the eye.”

“This is my favorite lipstick. It’s a very expensive one. This one is called ‘Orgasm.’ Never miss a day of that in my life,” Starrr says as he completes his look, which is incredibly on-brand for Exotic. Another key element of the look is blue eyeliner: “Y’all know on my Netflix show, I love me a blue water line.” Starrr’s version of Exotic is even a fan of COVERGIRL Foundation to get that “tiger orange” on his face.

PatrickStarrr on YouTube

Since the show’s release on March 20, 2020, everyone from Cardi B to Kim Kardashian to Miley Cyrus has been obsessed with the series, and now, Starrr has given fans even more Tiger King content they didn’t know they needed. Although the video is only 5-and-a-half minutes long, it’s the perfect way to make you laugh, whether you’ve seen the series or not. Maybe, if fans are lucky, Starrr’s quarantine will lead to even more in-character tutorials.