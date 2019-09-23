We all know florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, but pastels for fall? TBH, that is fairly unexpected. If you didn't notice, there were a plethora of pastel dresses at the 2019 Emmys making waves on the red carpet, and in my book, that pretty much solidified the color palette as a trendy Do for fall 2019. Be it seafoam, mint, pale pink, lavender, light yellow, or even pale grey, there's a pastel hue for everyone this season, and Hollywood's finest made a point to prove it in looks that slayed. Let's take a look!

The most popular pastels of the night? Blues and greens were leveled up to a sea of minty seafoam moments, with a bit of baby blue thrown in here and there for good measure, natch. Let's begin with one of the night's most major standout looks, Jamella Jamil in a seafoam green ballgown by Monique Lhuillier. "If Grace Kelly had sex with Princess Jasmine, they would make this look," Jamil told Access Hollywood, and wow, she really nailed that description. She then went on to add that she felt like "a minty dessert," and that works, too.

This one-shoulder silhouette was everything, if you ask me. Well done, Jameela:

Oh, and Regina King tried the trend in Jason Wu, too! What a dream:

Writer Ashley Nicole Black also gave seafoam a go, and looked positively radiant. Love the emerald belt for a bit of contrast!

As did Padma Lakshmi in Christian Siriano. That high neckline is just too good:

Meanwhile, Brittany Snow wore a similar pastel hue, but her J. Mendel gown leaned slightly more baby blue than mint:

As did Isla Fisher's dress, which was not only pastel, but a metallic pastel. I am very, very here for this:

And speaking of shine, a slow clap for Cara Santana's pastel green slay feels well-deserved:

Thinking pink, Sophie Turner wore the pastel pink gown by Louis Vuitton that I'll never stop thinking about:

POSE's Angelica Ross also wore a baby pink ensemble, hers a sheer fit by Michael Costello, adorned with the daintiest of flowers:

Sarah Sutherland's pastel pink gown was actually one of my favorites of the entire night, if you were wondering. The poofy sleeves and bow-shaped top were a hit!

In what can only be described as a true pastel power move, Busy Phillips paired a flowy pastel yellow gown with pastel pink hair:

Meanwhile, Eliza Scanlen gave pastel purple a try with this tea-length lavender Miu Miu moment, complete with a trio of bows:

Laverne Cox complimented a black bodice and statement sleeve with a skirt of pastel purple tulle, as only Laverne Cox can:

Is pastel gray a thing? Eris Baker says so, and I'm not arguing, because wow:

I'm not being dramatic when I say this isn't even every one of the pastel looks that hit the carpet — simply a smattering of some of the best. There were so many! And don't you dare ask me to pick a favorite, because I could never. (Jameela! Sarah! Busy! Cara! Eris!) Moral of the story? Channel spring for fall and add some pastels to your autumn wardrobe ASAP.