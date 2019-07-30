Let's be honest: Music festivals may be a fun getaway for you and your friends, but you've always wished you could dress up in matching flower crowns with your dog. Well, I'm here to make your dreams come true. Paséa Hotel & Spa x Vanderpump Dogs’ Pupchella is the cutest festival you need to attend this year with your furry friend.

If you're a Lisa Vanderpump fan like me, between Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you may already know about her foundation Vanderpump Dogs. The foundation's mission is to "create a better world for dogs globally," according to their website. They even have a rescue center in Los Angeles that does grooming, where your pup can get #Vanderpuffed and ready for the 'Gram. And now, they're teaming up with the Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California for the first-ever Pupchella in August. You could say this is a dream paw-tnership in the making.

This pop-up is a mix of brunch, a festival, and a fashion show, and it's honestly the perfect thing to do if you're looking for a fun getaway with your fur baby, so you'll want to get your tickets now. In addition to the fun, part of the proceeds from the event are being donated to The Vanderpump Foundation. Between the good memories with your dog and making a difference, I consider this a win-win situation.

According to Paséa Hotel & Spa's website, Pupchella kicks off on Aug. 11 with an oceanfront brunch at the hotel. You can enjoy delicious eats, including poké, Hawaiian shaved ice, brioche French toast, and more. While you savor brunch, your pup can also chow down on homemade organic dog treats and pupaccinos.

After eating, the fun really begins with a dog fashion show that'll be judged by the Vanderpump team. Have your dog work their fluff down to the max, and possibly win a "Best in Show" award.

Then, there are a variety of activities for you and your dog to do all day long. From dog crown making, to pet-friendly glitter tattoos, they have every festival essential you'd expect.

After getting glittered up and crowned, you and your doggy can get your picture taken in a dog-friendly photo booth. That's a snap that's going straight on the 'Gram with the caption, "Let's pawty." Then, while you look at the new Vanderpump Pets collection, you can be sippin' something from the Vanderpump wine bar. If you don't have a pup of your own, there will even be pet adoptions at the festival for you to potentially find your new forever furry friend to welcome into your home.

If you don't want the party to end, the Paséa Hotel is also offering a Paw-séa pet package for you and your pup to stay at the hotel. With each package, you receive some awesome perks like a doggy spa treatment at Top Dog Barkery, and a welcome gift that includes things like dog toys and water bowls.

Plus, you get access to Paséa's pup play park that has a lifeguard doghouse and angel wing mural for some really cute Insta pics. I'm seriously thinking of borrowing my friend's pups for a day so they can live their best lives at Pupchella. I Shih Tzu not, this sounds like the ultimate fur real fun.