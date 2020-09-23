It's time to say goodbye to Pawnee... again. Parks and Recreation is one of the feel-good sitcoms fans love to stream whenever they need a pick-me-up, but come October, all seven seasons of the political satire will no longer be widely available online. Sadly, Parks and Recreation is leaving Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon once September ends, but the good news is fans will still be able to stream the series at its new home on Peacock.

Parks and Recreation aired on NBC from 2009 to 2015, and has been available to stream on nearly every popular streaming service ever since it ended. Like its spiritual predecessor, The Office, the workplace mockumentary retained its popularity long after it ended thanks to consistent streaming, but Leslie, Ron, Ben, April, Andy, and the rest of the Pawnee crew will be exiting Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video before Oct. 1. The departure is due to NBC's new streaming platform Peacock, which launched nationwide on July 15. Since NBC has the rights to Parks and Recreation, the network will make streaming the series exclusive to Peacock starting in October.

This probably sounds familiar to fans of Friends and The Office, since both those beloved sitcoms are in similar situations. HBO Max pulled Friends from Netflix earlier in 2020, and The Office will face a similar fate at the end of 2020; it is scheduled to leave Netflix on Jan. 1, 2021, moving to Peacock.

NBC

While Parks and Rec is moving streaming homes, the show's cast is still actively putting out content for diehard fans. Back in April, the cast reunited for a brand new virtual episode of the show, which centered on Leslie calling up all her former coworkers to check in on them during the early days of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. And earlier in September, a large portion of the main cast reunited again for a special town hall to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

So, now's the time to rewatch your favorite Parks and Rec episodes on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon one last time before October.