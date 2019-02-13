With Valentine's Day less than 24 hours away, the pressure is on for you to tell the special people in your life how you really feel about them, whether it's your SO, BFF, crush, or friend with benefits. After all, Feb. 14 is all about celebrating love in its many forms. Luckily, tongue-tied individuals looking for a way to share their feelings on the day of love have some back-up with Paper Rebel’s Valentine’s Day cards for 2019. The company is all about keeping things real come Feb. 14 while making light of the holiday, and I'm here for all the sexy messages, odes to vodka, breakup support cards, and more.

Forget sappy greeting cards stamped with phrases like "Be mine forever" and "Crazy about you" (you know, unless that's how you really feel, in which case, you do you), because Paper Rebel's Valentine's Day lineup is way more likely to reflect your actual feelings about the special people in your life. With a fun mix of humor and funny illustrations, there's a card for everyone you care about, whether it's your bestie who's going through a tough breakup around V-Day or someone you're hoping to meet up with later for some NSFW fun between the sheets. All the cards are priced reasonably (about $4.95 or $5.95 for pop), and they're available online on Paper Rebel's website or at Target.

Just so you know what you're getting into, here's what the sassy description reads:

Valentines you’d actually send to your girlfriends, boyfriends, and friends with benefits. (Because no one wants sh*tty carnations and teddy bears.)

I browsed through the options, and a lot of them actually made me laugh out loud. For starters, there's this one, which you can give to bae or a friend with benefits to get straight to the point about what you're really looking forward to this Valentine's Day.

In my honest opinion, nothing says romance quite like watching Allie and Noah fall in love in The Notebook, and I know my boyfriend would appreciate this flirty AF card after all the times I've made him watch it.

Even if you're not in a relationship, there are plenty of options to show your crew some love this Valentine's Day with tongue-in-cheek messages that literally everyone can relate to.

This next one is one of my favorites, because who doesn't remember all those email chains from middle school?

Feb. 14 is also the perfect time to celebrate your love of booze, and something tells me that this card (paired with a libation or two) will be a hit at your Galentine's Day party.

If your friend is going through a tough breakup around Valentine's Day, this next option is basically the card version of "thank u, next." Also, did you know that you can now name a cockroach after your ex for only $2, and a zoo will feed it to a meerkat? Just food for thought.

Animal lovers also have plenty of cute options with V-Day cards addressed from their pets, because there's nothing quite like the love of your furry companion.

These are just a few of the many amazing options to choose from, so I'd suggest looking through and also checking out some of Paper Rebel's hilarious accompanying mugs, wine glasses, coasters, and tea towels (all inscribed with the sassiest phrases, of course) while you're at it. Something tells me these will definitely be a big hit with your crew.