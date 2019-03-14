In my personal opinion, one of life's hardest choices takes place in the line at Panera, as I shuffle through the menu, deciding what I want to order. Between their wide selection of hot, gooey sandwiches, various refreshing salads, classic array soups, and — of course — their famously creamy Mac & Cheese, choosing just one menu item is practically impossible. However, Panera's new "You Mix 2" menu allows you to combine two of your favorite entrées, and it makes that deathly, difficult choice a little easier. I'm honestly relieved.

On Monday, March 11, fast-casual sandwich chain, Panera, rolled out something that's completely changing the game for indecisive eaters everywhere. Their new You Mix 2 menu allows customers to combine their two favorite Panera menu items into one tasty meal. According to the brand, they offer a total of eight different "mixes" that you will definitely want to try. They're available at cafés nationwide, or for RapidDelivery and pickup at select locations.

First, there's the Southwest Chili Shake Up. According to the brand, it combines their super refreshing Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad with their hearty Turkey Chili, and to be completely honest, it looks like an incredibly fulfilling lunch.

Next there's the Mac-Tomato Medley. According to Panera, it combines the chain's renowned Mac & Cheese with Creamy Tomato Soup, and TBH, I could warm up with one of these right about now.

Then there's the Delicious Cheese Times, which is definitely going to be a fan favorite. According to Panera, it combines their all-star Broccoli Cheddar Soup with their renowned Mac & Cheese, and — if you ask me — that is totally genius.

The Tomato Tango, on the other hand, mixes an array of Tex Mex flavors, combining Chile Lime Rojo Ranch Dressing with Creamy Tomato Soup, according to Panera. I can already tell it's out of this world.

If you're down for an Italian-inspired feast, definitely go with the Caprese Groove. According to Panera, it mixes their Modern Caprese sandwich and Creamy Tomato Soup. Bueno.

Any soup fanatics out there? If you consider yourself to be a soup enthusiast, definitely try the Soup Symphony — according to Panera, it combines Broccoli Cheddar and Baked Potato Soup. Dang.

The Dipping Duet is a classic combination that'll definitely get you feeling more nostalgic than ever. According to Panera, it brings together the Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup for a major #TBT.

Finally, they're offering the Chili Cheddar Bassline. According to Panera, it mixes their Broccoli Cheddar Soup with Turkey Chili, and while it's pretty "out there" it sounds like it just might work.

To bring each of these spankin' new dishes to life, Panera partnered with tech company, Kabaq, to illustrate the glory of each combination on Snapchat. By using each of the designated Snapcodes, you will be able to experience the Tomato Tango, the Delicious Cheese Times, the Tomato Medeley, and the Southwest Chili Shakeup on Snapchat. But beware — watching each and every one of these will definitely make your stomach think its lunch time, once again.

Deciding on what to order at Panera is one of the most painful decisions I've ever had to make, so you could probably imagine how relieved I am that they finally created a You Mix 2 menu. Now you can simply combine two of your favorite dishes, and for real — that brings my Panera stress level down like, ten notches. But to be completely honest, I'm really hoping they'll consider creating a You Mix 3 menu next. As they say, "three's a party."