Almost every brunch menu out there includes a few timeless staples, from mimosas, to bellinis, bloodies, and coffee. But Wisconsin-based beer giant Pabst Blue Ribbon just released a brand new drink that's totally about to up your brunch game. For real — if you haven't already tried Pabst Blue Ribbon's new canned hard coffee, it looks like the perfect pick-me-up. I haven't yet tried it for myself yet, to be completely honest, but I'm so excited to give it a shot.

Once you drag yourself out of bed on a lazy Sunday morning, one of brunch's biggest conundrums is deciding on what kind of drink you should order — do you want to nurse that hangover from last night with a steaming cup of caffeinated black coffee, or would you rather do hair of the dog, and go for something boozy? Now, it doesn't matter, because Pabst Blue Ribbon is conquering the high-stakes debate with its new canned hard coffee.

According to the brand's website, PBR's latest and greatest creation combines coffee, creamy milk, and — most importantly — liquor. And while it looks seriously delish, it sounds like it will be highly practical, and kill two birds with one stone. Between its 5% ABV (which is even higher than the brand's signature lager) as well as a healthy dose of caffeine, this brand new beverage is bound to have you feeling up and at 'em in no time. My future hangover is about to be so conquered after a few sips.

According to the description on a photo of the can, this new sip is a "malt beverage with natural and artificial flavors." It combines the "Hard Coffee" with a "dash of milk" and a "whipped vanilla flavor."

While PBR's Hard Coffee is a must-have at your next homemade brunch get-together, you might have to go on a road trip to get your hands on it. According to Thrillist, it will only be tested in a total of five states, including Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia. Elite Daily reached out to PBR for more on where the newest release will be sold, but did not hear back at the time of publication. So, before you trek to your local store in hopes of snagging a four-pack for yourself, definitely check the store locator on the PBR website — if you're lucky, it might be just a state line away.

According to Thrillist, John Newhouse, PBR's Brand Manager, said the brand thoroughly enjoys trying new things. And this is something that definitely caters to everyone.

According to Thrillist, Newhouse said:

Pabst Blue Ribbon has always been a brand that pushes boundaries and celebrates those who experiment and try new things. Hard Coffee is an opportunity for us to pioneer a delicious and fun new drink, and give America something unique.

If you're looking to serve a variety of boozy beverages at your next homemade brunch party, on the other hand, definitely make a point to try Aldi's Pomegranate Mimosa, which is included in the chain's July Aldi Finds. It's super fruity, pre-mixed, and perfect for any and every summer fiesta.

Any seasoned brunch-goer knows the struggle of selecting a morning (and most likely post-night-out) beverage. But I know PBR's new canned Hard Coffee is about to be a top contender for me. It combines caffeine and alcohol; it looks delicious; and, most importantly, it's canned. Spillage prevention and a little added convenience definitely takes things to another level, TBH. Anyway, bon appétit and happy brunching!